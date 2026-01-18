ETV Bharat / sports

India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against New Zealand In 3rd ODI

India captain Shubman Gill made one change, bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna, and the New Zealand team made no changes.

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and New Zealand's captain Michael Bracewell during the toss before the start of the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and New Zealand's captain Michael Bracewell during the toss before the start of the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 18, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST

Indore: India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the series-deciding third and final ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

India captain Shubman Gill made one change, bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand are unchanged.

The three-match ODI series is currently levelled at 1-1 after India won the first game in Vadodara. New Zealand made a strong comeback in the second ODI played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The Kiwis won the game by seven wickets as they rode on an unbeaten hundred by Daryl Mitchell.

The Shubman Gill-led side won the first ODI by four wickets after they chased the 300-run target. Star batter Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with an elegant 93.

For the record, New Zealand have never won an ODI series in India, and they would like to win their first series. The Holkar Stadium, which is located in the heart of Indore, has been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue.

Teams:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (captain), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Zak Foulkes, Jayden Lennox.

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

