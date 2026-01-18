India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against New Zealand In 3rd ODI
Published : January 18, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Indore: India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the series-deciding third and final ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.
India captain Shubman Gill made one change, bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand are unchanged.
The three-match ODI series is currently levelled at 1-1 after India won the first game in Vadodara. New Zealand made a strong comeback in the second ODI played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The Kiwis won the game by seven wickets as they rode on an unbeaten hundred by Daryl Mitchell.
The Shubman Gill-led side won the first ODI by four wickets after they chased the 300-run target. Star batter Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with an elegant 93.
For the record, New Zealand have never won an ODI series in India, and they would like to win their first series. The Holkar Stadium, which is located in the heart of Indore, has been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue.
Teams:
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (captain), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Zak Foulkes, Jayden Lennox.
India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
