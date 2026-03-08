ETV Bharat / sports

India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: Why Motera May Not Be The Curse It Seems

Fans wave the national flag on the eve of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Saturday, March 7, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: For a venue often spoken about in whispers of heartbreak, the numbers tell a very different story.

As India prepare to face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, much of the conversation has revolved around ghosts — the 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss to Australia and the recent defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament.

But strip away the emotion and the statistics reveal something far more reassuring for the hosts at this iconic venue on the banks of the Sabarmati River.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (PTI)

Across formats, India have played 47 international matches at this ground and won 26 of them. In T20 internationals specifically, the record is much stronger — seven wins in 10 matches, a 70 per cent success rate that makes Ahmedabad one of India’s most productive venues in the shortest format.

Rather than a jinx, the numbers suggest the stadium has more often been a blue fortress. The most relevant memory ahead of Sunday’s Final is India’s 168-run demolition of New Zealand here on February 1, 2023 — still the largest T20I victory margin between two full-member nations.

This match, the third in the T20 series, was also Hardik Pandya’s success station with the ball. He recorded his career-best T20I bowling figures of 4/16 in four overs. Arshdeep took two wickets for 11. Bumrah did not play the match as he was suffering from a back stress issue, for which he underwent surgery that year.