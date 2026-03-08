India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: Why Motera May Not Be The Curse It Seems
Standing between India and a second straight T20 World Cup is New Zealand — but for all the talk of ghosts, jinx and heartbreak, the numbers suggest Ahmedabad may actually favour hosts India.
Ahmedabad: For a venue often spoken about in whispers of heartbreak, the numbers tell a very different story.
As India prepare to face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, much of the conversation has revolved around ghosts — the 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss to Australia and the recent defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament.
But strip away the emotion and the statistics reveal something far more reassuring for the hosts at this iconic venue on the banks of the Sabarmati River.
Across formats, India have played 47 international matches at this ground and won 26 of them. In T20 internationals specifically, the record is much stronger — seven wins in 10 matches, a 70 per cent success rate that makes Ahmedabad one of India’s most productive venues in the shortest format.
Rather than a jinx, the numbers suggest the stadium has more often been a blue fortress. The most relevant memory ahead of Sunday’s Final is India’s 168-run demolition of New Zealand here on February 1, 2023 — still the largest T20I victory margin between two full-member nations.
This match, the third in the T20 series, was also Hardik Pandya’s success station with the ball. He recorded his career-best T20I bowling figures of 4/16 in four overs. Arshdeep took two wickets for 11. Bumrah did not play the match as he was suffering from a back stress issue, for which he underwent surgery that year.
Most of New Zealand’s squad have played just one T20I here before this World Cup — that being the one in which they suffered the crushing defeat to India in 2023. Finn Allen was dismissed for just three runs, Mitchell Santner scored 13, and Tim Seifert did not play. New Zealand was bowled out for 66 in just 12.1 overs in that match.
There have been other memorable triumphs here too. India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets during the 2023 ODI World Cup Group stage. In the 2012 bilateral series, India won against Pakistan by 11 runs. This was the final match of the 2012 T20I series, held at the same venue, then known as Sardar Patel Stadium.
India also crushed England by 142 runs in an ODI series last year. Earlier in this tournament, they edged past the Netherlands by 17 runs at this very venue.
So, if anything, the conditions in Ahmedabad have historically suited India’s style of cricket. For the current squad too, the ground holds encouraging signs.
Jasprit Bumrah, Ahmedabad native and India’s spearhead, has been outstanding here. During this World Cup, he has taken four wickets in two matches at the venue, including a three-wicket burst against South Africa, while maintaining a miserly economy rate of 4.45.
Shivam Dube produced one of the tournament’s standout knocks — a blistering 66 off 31 balls against the Netherlands — on this pitch.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav, middle-order lynchpin, has spent valuable time at the crease here in this tournament, scoring 34 against the Netherlands and 18 against South Africa.
Those small exposures matter in a Final where familiarity with conditions can make a decisive difference. New Zealand, by contrast, have had limited success at the venue.
In a Final where margins are thin and nerves inevitable, familiarity with the venue could quietly tilt the balance. India arrive with a deeper experience of the pitch, a stronger record at the ground and a bowling attack that has already found rhythm here. New Zealand, as they so often do in ICC tournaments, will rely on discipline and composure to challenge that advantage.
But if Motera has taught anything over the years, it is that reputation and reality do not always align. For all the talk of ghosts and heartbreak, the numbers suggest the stage may be set more kindly for India than the narrative implies.
And on Sunday night, under the lights of the world’s largest cricket stadium, the hosts will hope that Ahmedabad proves not to be a reminder of past pain — but a progress of the past pleasures and the setting for a new chapter of redemption.
