Surya's Smile, Gambhir's Steel: Philosophy Behind India's Fearless New Cricket

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and teammates celebrate with the tournament trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, March 8, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: In many ways, the partnership that powered India to the 2026 T20 World Cup was an unlikely one. On the surface, Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir could not be more different. One is expressive, smiling, almost playful in his leadership. The other is intense, ideological, often blunt about how he believes cricket must be played.

Yet inside the Indian dressing room, their philosophies have fused into a single, clear identity — fearless cricket built on trust, freedom and uncompromising intent. The result: India not only defended their T20 World Cup title but did so playing a brand of cricket that was unmistakably their own.

Idea Of A Leader

Suryakumar does not like the word Captain. “Call me a leader,” he had said when he first took over the role. That distinction, he believes, defines how he wants to run the dressing room.

“It is important to sit together and understand what this team demands,” Surya explained after the triumph. “Performing their roles, understanding their responsibilities, chipping in at the right time — those things matter,” he added.

For Surya, leadership is deeply personal. He believes relationships off the field shape performances on it. “When someone is not doing well, you try and spend time with him, take him out for dinners, talk to him. Those are the players who at the right time will do something special for you,” he said.

It is a style rooted in empathy. Having himself endured a difficult stretch — a year in 2025 without a single international fifty — Surya understands the psychological fragility of elite sport.

“You will fail more times than you succeed in sports,” he said. “Ups and downs will come. But you have to be true to yourself. You can’t cheat the man in the mirror.” Inside the dressing room, that philosophy translates into what he calls freedom of speech.

“I think freedom of speech in the dressing room is very important. If you don’t listen to everyone, you can’t take everyone together and win a trophy.”

Gambhir’s Doctrine: Fearless Cricket

If Surya is the emotional compass of the team, Gambhir is its brusque ideological architect. The head coach is clear about the kind of cricket he wants India to play — and equally clear about what he rejects.

“For too long we played cricket with 160-170 runs,” Gambhir said. “I would rather be all out for 110 than play 160–170 cricket.” That line captures the essence of the Gambhir doctrine: high risk, high reward. “The most important thing in this format is that you cannot be afraid of losing. If you are afraid of losing, you never win,” he declared.

This mindset shaped the way India approached the World Cup. In both the semifinal and Final they crossed 250 — numbers that reflected not just skill but a deliberate tactical choice. The principle was simple: Maximise impact on every ball.

“How much impact can you create in 120 balls?” Gambhir asked. “If someone is batting on 96 and takes four singles to get a hundred, you have made the team lose out on 20 runs.” Milestones, in his system, are irrelevant. “Stop celebrating milestones,” he said bluntly. “Celebrate trophies.”

Trust Over Hope