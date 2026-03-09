Surya's Smile, Gambhir's Steel: Philosophy Behind India's Fearless New Cricket
In Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir, Indian cricket has found a rare alignment of minds that has created a bold new brand of T20 cricket
Published : March 9, 2026 at 6:59 AM IST|
Updated : March 9, 2026 at 7:26 AM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: In many ways, the partnership that powered India to the 2026 T20 World Cup was an unlikely one. On the surface, Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir could not be more different. One is expressive, smiling, almost playful in his leadership. The other is intense, ideological, often blunt about how he believes cricket must be played.
Yet inside the Indian dressing room, their philosophies have fused into a single, clear identity — fearless cricket built on trust, freedom and uncompromising intent. The result: India not only defended their T20 World Cup title but did so playing a brand of cricket that was unmistakably their own.
Idea Of A Leader
Suryakumar does not like the word Captain. “Call me a leader,” he had said when he first took over the role. That distinction, he believes, defines how he wants to run the dressing room.
“It is important to sit together and understand what this team demands,” Surya explained after the triumph. “Performing their roles, understanding their responsibilities, chipping in at the right time — those things matter,” he added.
For Surya, leadership is deeply personal. He believes relationships off the field shape performances on it. “When someone is not doing well, you try and spend time with him, take him out for dinners, talk to him. Those are the players who at the right time will do something special for you,” he said.
It is a style rooted in empathy. Having himself endured a difficult stretch — a year in 2025 without a single international fifty — Surya understands the psychological fragility of elite sport.
“You will fail more times than you succeed in sports,” he said. “Ups and downs will come. But you have to be true to yourself. You can’t cheat the man in the mirror.” Inside the dressing room, that philosophy translates into what he calls freedom of speech.
“I think freedom of speech in the dressing room is very important. If you don’t listen to everyone, you can’t take everyone together and win a trophy.”
Gambhir’s Doctrine: Fearless Cricket
If Surya is the emotional compass of the team, Gambhir is its brusque ideological architect. The head coach is clear about the kind of cricket he wants India to play — and equally clear about what he rejects.
“For too long we played cricket with 160-170 runs,” Gambhir said. “I would rather be all out for 110 than play 160–170 cricket.” That line captures the essence of the Gambhir doctrine: high risk, high reward. “The most important thing in this format is that you cannot be afraid of losing. If you are afraid of losing, you never win,” he declared.
This mindset shaped the way India approached the World Cup. In both the semifinal and Final they crossed 250 — numbers that reflected not just skill but a deliberate tactical choice. The principle was simple: Maximise impact on every ball.
“How much impact can you create in 120 balls?” Gambhir asked. “If someone is batting on 96 and takes four singles to get a hundred, you have made the team lose out on 20 runs.” Milestones, in his system, are irrelevant. “Stop celebrating milestones,” he said bluntly. “Celebrate trophies.”
Trust Over Hope
The philosophical backbone of Gambhir’s coaching lies in trust. “My accountability is not towards social media,” he said. “My accountability is towards the 30 people sitting in the dressing room.” Selection, he insists, is not based on hope but belief.
“You pick a team on trust and faith. When you pick someone on trust and faith, you don’t lose it after four or five games.” That belief allowed players like Sanju Samson to flourish even after poor form. “You need courage to come back the way he did,” Gambhir said. “But when you start believing in yourself, nothing matters apart from that.”
Alignment Of Minds
For any captain–coach partnership to succeed, alignment is essential. Surya and Gambhir insist theirs came naturally.
“We were always on the same page,” Surya said. “I don’t remember a time when we argued about a player.” The familiarity helped. Surya had played under Gambhir in the IPL and understood how his mind worked.
“I knew what he thinks,” Surya said. “He will take two steps, I will take two steps and we will meet somewhere in the middle.” Gambhir, for his part, believes Surya made the transition easier. “Surya has made my life a lot easier in this format,” he said. “He is a phenomenal leader.”
The dynamic between them reflects a balance: Gambhir sets the ideology, Surya humanises it.
Freedom with Discipline
Another hallmark of their leadership is allowing the new generation to be themselves. From dressing-room reels to social media banter, the Indian team often appears relaxed — a contrast to the intense public scrutiny surrounding it. Gambhir, surprisingly, has no issue with it.
“This generation is different,” he said. “As long as they are not spoiling the atmosphere, let them be.” His view of coaching goes beyond technical instruction. “The job of a coach is not just batting, bowling and fielding. The job is management — managing people.”
Creating, Not Inheriting
Perhaps the most revealing line from Gambhir came when he was asked about taking over a successful team after the 2024 World Cup triumph. “I don’t believe in inheriting anything,” he said. “I believe in creating something.”
That statement encapsulates the ambition of this leadership duo. Their goal was not simply to maintain India’s dominance but to redefine how the team played. “We wanted to play a completely different brand of cricket,” Gambhir said. “A fearless group of players who do not fear losing a game.”
Surya echoes the same idea from the captain’s chair. “Post-2024 everything changed,” he said. “We started playing a different brand of cricket and understood how this team needs to move forward.”
A Culture, Not Just Victory
The trophies — the 2024 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and now the 2026 T20 World Cup — are the visible proof of success. But the deeper achievement lies in the culture they have built. Players speak about security, trust and clarity. Youngsters feel empowered rather than intimidated. Roles are defined, but individuality is preserved.
In many ways, it reflects the personalities of the two men at the top: Gambhir’s uncompromising belief in fearless cricket and Surya’s instinctive understanding of people. One provides the steel. The other provides the smile. Together, they have given India something more enduring than a trophy — a philosophy.
Read More: