IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup: ₹3K Rooms Hit ₹25K, Flights Touch ₹30K As Final Fever Grips Ahmedabad
Published : March 8, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: Hotel rooms are soaring like June temperature, airfares are skyrocketing and cricket — for this Sunday — appears to have its own version of a stock market rally in Ahmedabad. In fact, if someone could link the stock market directly to cricket results, one fan jokes, India’s bulls might finally have a permanent winning streak.
“At least then the bulls would be back in action,” he laughs outside the gates of Narendra Modi Stadium. “And the bears can worry about global crises.”
It sounds like a throwaway line, but around Motera on the eve of the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand, the comparison to a financial boom does not feel exaggerated.
Across Ahmedabad, prices have surged in almost every sector touched by the game.
Hotel rooms that normally cost ₹2000 or ₹3000 a night are now being sold for five times that amount — sometimes much more. Even modest lodges in older parts of the city have hiked their tariffs dramatically.
Online booking platforms tell an even more dramatic story. Some three-star hotels are listing single-night rates of ₹40,000 and above, a price that would normally buy a luxury stay in many Indian cities.
And yet, rooms are still disappearing fast.
“If you want a booking for match day now, you will have to sell some property or maybe your soul,” jokes a local taxi driver who has been ferrying fans between hotels and the stadium since March 6, when India defeated England in Mumbai to set up its Final date with history and New Zealand.
At Apricot Hotel, a km and a half from the stadium, front desk manager Hardik Pandya says the demand has been unlike anything he has seen. “Yes, that’s really my name,” he laughs when told the coincidence is too perfect in a cricket week.
Pandya says many callers are asking a question that hotels rarely receive. “Some queries have come to us where people say they are ready to pay five times the room rate if we can arrange match tickets for them,” he tells you. “But we have none.”
Then he adds, with a grin: “And if I had tickets, I might keep one for myself.” Pandya also has one personal request. “If India wins tomorrow, I hope I can meet the other Hardik Pandya one day.”
Hotels, however, are only one part of the cricket economy currently booming in the city.
Airlines have joined the surge as well. Flights out of Ahmedabad the day after the Final — and even for two days beyond that — have climbed sharply in price.
Meera, a Delhi-based fan who managed to secure a match ticket, discovered the surge after arriving in the city. “Normally, a ticket from Ahmedabad to Delhi is between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000,” she says. “For March 9, it was ₹25,000 and above, and it kept going up.”
She checked again later in the day and found the price had climbed further.
Rohit, another fan seeking a flight on March 9 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, came up with a cheaper idea. “Let’s take a train to Mumbai and then a flight from Mumbai to Delhi,” he suggested. This, he said, will cost around 7k less than a direct one from Ahmedabad to Delhi.
Even typically budget-friendly flight search portals were showing unusually high fares. At one point, the lowest visible ticket to Delhi was ₹13,500, but within hours the price rose close to ₹30,000. Thousands of fans are planning to leave immediately after the Final, and airlines have responded accordingly.
All of it reflects the extraordinary pull of the match that will take place inside the world’s largest cricket stadium. Outside the massive walls of the Narendra Modi Stadium, anticipation is visible long before the first ball is bowled.
Running along the stadium façade is a billboard that seems almost designed for this moment. “Sometimes Green. Sometimes Red. Today it’s all Blue,” it flashes. The message refers to the LED colours that illuminate the stadium exterior. But for the hundreds gathered outside the gates, the meaning is unmistakable.
Blue — the colour of India’s cricket team — has already taken over Motera. On both sides of the main entrance, crowds of fans gathered on match eve. Some are scrolling endlessly through resale ticket groups on their phones. Others approach security guards with hopeful questions.
Many simply stand outside the gates, hoping something might change overnight. Most of them do not have tickets.
The security guard posted near the gate is overwhelmed by the constant questions. Every few minutes, someone approaches him asking if tickets might be available offline. But the answer remains the same.
The International Cricket Council has contracted BookMyShow to handle online-only ticket sales, meaning stadium counters are not selling tickets. For fans accustomed to queuing outside grounds on match day, the system has been frustrating.
Unfortunately for the guard, he has become the face of that frustration. “Bhai, ek ticket bhi nahi?” someone asks him. The answer, as it has been all evening, is no.
Among the hopefuls lingering outside the gates are four visitors from Bengaluru who arrived in Ahmedabad without tickets but with plenty of optimism. Amrita, a civil engineer, has flown in with her brother and two friends, Akshita and Ravi, who work in the technology sector.
None of them managed to buy tickets during the online sales window. They boarded the flight to Ahmedabad anyway. “We thought if we came here, maybe something might work out,” Amrita says.
Their attempts so far have included contacting hotel concierges, calling distant acquaintances and scanning resale groups online. They have even explored the unofficial market. “So far nothing,” Akshita admits with a shrug. But the group is not ready to leave yet. “We’ve come all the way here,” she says. “We’ll try till tomorrow.”
Their story has quietly become part of the Final’s atmosphere — fans travelling across the country in the hope that a miracle ticket might appear. Around the stadium, the city itself has begun to move to cricket time.
Tea stalls debate team combinations. Shopkeepers sell India jerseys and flags. Children in nearby neighbourhoods play their own versions of the final in narrow streets.
Inside the stadium complex, preparations continue in a quieter rhythm. Grounds staff monitor the pitch. Security teams rehearse entry protocols. Volunteers move through briefing sessions.
Outside, however, the mood is much louder. It feels like a carnival waiting for its opening ceremony. By Sunday night, more than a hundred thousand spectators will fill the stands inside the Narendra Modi Stadium, gates for which will be opened by 3.30 pm three and a half hours in advance of the match at 7 pm. It’s not easy to get in 142000 spectators on a shorter timeline!
For many of the fans currently standing outside the gates, there is still no guarantee they will be among them. But they have come anyway. Because when cricket reaches a World Cup final in India, the game does not merely fill a stadium.
It moves an entire city — and sometimes even the market with it.
