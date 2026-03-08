ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup: ₹3K Rooms Hit ₹25K, Flights Touch ₹30K As Final Fever Grips Ahmedabad

India's players walk off the field after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, March 5, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: Hotel rooms are soaring like June temperature, airfares are skyrocketing and cricket — for this Sunday — appears to have its own version of a stock market rally in Ahmedabad. In fact, if someone could link the stock market directly to cricket results, one fan jokes, India’s bulls might finally have a permanent winning streak.

“At least then the bulls would be back in action,” he laughs outside the gates of Narendra Modi Stadium. “And the bears can worry about global crises.”

It sounds like a throwaway line, but around Motera on the eve of the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand, the comparison to a financial boom does not feel exaggerated.

Across Ahmedabad, prices have surged in almost every sector touched by the game.

Hotel rooms that normally cost ₹2000 or ₹3000 a night are now being sold for five times that amount — sometimes much more. Even modest lodges in older parts of the city have hiked their tariffs dramatically.

Online booking platforms tell an even more dramatic story. Some three-star hotels are listing single-night rates of ₹40,000 and above, a price that would normally buy a luxury stay in many Indian cities.

And yet, rooms are still disappearing fast.

“If you want a booking for match day now, you will have to sell some property or maybe your soul,” jokes a local taxi driver who has been ferrying fans between hotels and the stadium since March 6, when India defeated England in Mumbai to set up its Final date with history and New Zealand.

At Apricot Hotel, a km and a half from the stadium, front desk manager Hardik Pandya says the demand has been unlike anything he has seen. “Yes, that’s really my name,” he laughs when told the coincidence is too perfect in a cricket week.

Pandya says many callers are asking a question that hotels rarely receive. “Some queries have come to us where people say they are ready to pay five times the room rate if we can arrange match tickets for them,” he tells you. “But we have none.”

Then he adds, with a grin: “And if I had tickets, I might keep one for myself.” Pandya also has one personal request. “If India wins tomorrow, I hope I can meet the other Hardik Pandya one day.”

Hotels, however, are only one part of the cricket economy currently booming in the city.

Airlines have joined the surge as well. Flights out of Ahmedabad the day after the Final — and even for two days beyond that — have climbed sharply in price.

Meera, a Delhi-based fan who managed to secure a match ticket, discovered the surge after arriving in the city. “Normally, a ticket from Ahmedabad to Delhi is between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000,” she says. “For March 9, it was ₹25,000 and above, and it kept going up.”

She checked again later in the day and found the price had climbed further.

Rohit, another fan seeking a flight on March 9 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, came up with a cheaper idea. “Let’s take a train to Mumbai and then a flight from Mumbai to Delhi,” he suggested. This, he said, will cost around 7k less than a direct one from Ahmedabad to Delhi.