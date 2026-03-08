ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: How Much Prize Money Will India Take Home?

Hyderabad: After a month of engrossing cricket action, the T20 World Cup 2026 concluded on Sunday, March 8, with India emerging triumphant against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Also, India became the first team to win the title as the defending champions. Not only this, but they have also become the only host nation to win the tournament by beating the Blackcaps.

For New Zealand, it was a chance to win their maiden title, but the team missed it as the bowlers conceded a massive total.

How much money will India get for winning the title?

The tile-winning Indian team will be rewarded with $3.0 Million (₹27.48 Cr) for their incredible performance. The total prize pool has surged by 20 % this time as compared to the last edition in 2024. India earned $2.45 Million (₹22.30 Cr). The number shows that India will get INR 5 Crore more for winning the trophy as compared to the last time.