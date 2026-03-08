T20 World Cup 2026: How Much Prize Money Will India Take Home?
T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: Details of how much money the T20 World Cup 2026 winners will take home.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 11:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a month of engrossing cricket action, the T20 World Cup 2026 concluded on Sunday, March 8, with India emerging triumphant against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Also, India became the first team to win the title as the defending champions. Not only this, but they have also become the only host nation to win the tournament by beating the Blackcaps.
For New Zealand, it was a chance to win their maiden title, but the team missed it as the bowlers conceded a massive total.
How much money will India get for winning the title?
The tile-winning Indian team will be rewarded with $3.0 Million (₹27.48 Cr) for their incredible performance. The total prize pool has surged by 20 % this time as compared to the last edition in 2024. India earned $2.45 Million (₹22.30 Cr). The number shows that India will get INR 5 Crore more for winning the trophy as compared to the last time.
🚨 ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2026 PRIZE MONEY 🚨— Indian Cricket (@IPL2025Auction) March 8, 2026
• TOTAL- 120 CR
• CHAMPIONS - 27.48 CR
• RUNNERS UP - 14.65 CR
• Semi Finalists - 7.24 CR.....See more pic.twitter.com/ajH7yMnZu3
How much money will New Zealand get for finishing as runner-up?
New Zealand will also receive a significant reward of massive USD 1.6 million, which is approximately INR 14.65 crore. In the previous edition, the runner-up bagged $1.28 Million (₹11.65 Cr), witnessing an INR 3 Crore surge.
The prize money comparison for the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups
|Stage / Position
|2026 Prize (USD)
|2026 Prize (INR)
|2024 Prize (USD)
|2024 Prize (INR)
|Winner
|$3.0 Million
|₹27.30 Cr
|$2.45 Million
|₹22.30 Cr
|Runner-up
|$1.6 Million
|₹14.56 Cr
|$1.28 Million
|₹11.65 Cr
|Losing Semi-finalists (each)
|$790,000
|₹7.19 Cr
|$787,500
|₹7.17 Cr
|Super 8 / Eliminated (each)
|$380,000
|₹3.46 Cr
|$382,500
|₹3.48 Cr
|Group Stage Eliminated (each)
|$250,000
|₹2.27 Cr
|$225,000
|₹2.05 Cr
India win third T20 World Cup title
India have become the first team to win their third T20 World Cup title. They have won the title in 2007 and 2024. Also, India won the first title under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.