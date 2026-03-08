IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Batting Performance Gives Final An India Edge
Inspired by Ricky Martin and a roaring Motera crowd, Abhishek Sharma’s 18-ball fifty and Sanju Samson’s commanding 89 propelled India to a 255.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: At the Narendra Modi Stadium, where a staggering 142,000 spectators had already been whipped into a frenzy by a pre-match performance from Ricky Martin, India’s batters seemed determined to ensure the party did not stop once the cricket began.
Inspired by the pop star who had earlier rocked the arena, Abhishek Sharma chose to live La Vida Loca in the most destructive way possible, launching a first-innings assault that powered India to 255 in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, their highest total of the tournament.
It was an innings that blended polish, fertility and ferocity in equal measure. The aggression was unmissable, but it was never reckless. India’s top order played with the awareness of a team building something monumental together. Milestones arrived along the way, like the highest ever total in a T20 World Cup Final, yet the overriding theme remained teamwork and momentum. From the very first overs, the run rate climbed into territory rarely seen in a World Cup final.
Abhishek Sharma provided the ignition. Returning to form with dramatic flair, the left-hander tore into the New Zealand attack with an innings that lasted barely the length of a powerplay but left an imprint far larger. With a bat that looked as if it had just come out of the oven, Abhishek raced to 51 off just 18 balls, smashing six fours and three sixes. His strike rate soared past the 250 mark as boundaries flew in every direction.
Lockie Ferguson’s fourth over disappeared for 24 runs, Matt Henry’s next was plundered for 21, and suddenly the stadium realised it was witnessing something historic. By the end of six overs, India had surged to 92 without loss, the highest powerplay total in T20 World Cup history. Every stroke carried the clarity of instinct and timing. Abhishek walked across the crease to whip length balls, cleared mid-off with effortless lofts, and punished even slight errors with brutal certainty.
His fifty came in just 18 balls, one of the fastest ever seen in a World Cup Final. The innings was outrageous yet strangely controlled, a demonstration of fearless batting that set the tone for everything that followed. When Rachin Ravindra finally ended the spectacle with a wide delivery that drew a thin edge to the wicketkeeper, Abhishek walked back with 52 from 21 balls, leaving the stadium stunned and New Zealand already chasing the game.
Yet the departure of the opener did nothing to slow India’s advance. If anything, it simply changed the rhythm. Sanju Samson had watched the early carnage from the other end, calmly accumulating while allowing Abhishek to dominate the opening exchanges. But once the field spread and the innings entered its middle phase, Samson revealed the full range of his own power. His half-century came in 33 balls, a composed innings built with clever strike rotation and the occasional explosive stroke. Soon, those strokes began arriving with remarkable regularity.
The right-hander pulled Ferguson high over square leg, drove straight with authority, and then unleashed a sequence of towering blows against the spinners. When Ravindra strayed into his arc, Samson dispatched three successive sixes that sailed deep into the Ahmedabad night. By then, he had transformed from anchor to aggressor, orchestrating India’s march towards an imposing total.
Alongside him, Ishan Kishan ensured the momentum never faltered. Kishan began briskly, cutting and driving boundaries before settling into a rhythm that complemented Samson’s growing dominance. Together, they stitched a partnership that accelerated the innings further, adding 50 runs in just 25 balls. The Samson-Kishan stand kept India’s scoring rate on what felt like rocket fuel.
By 11.3 overs, India had reached 150 for the loss of only one wicket, a remarkable platform in a World Cup final. The bowlers appeared increasingly overwhelmed. Overs conceding ten or eleven runs seemed strangely quiet compared with the barrage that had preceded them. Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy, who had already endured the fury of the power play, now found themselves struggling simply to stem the tide.
The run-scoring continued to flow at an extraordinary rate. Kishan’s own fifty arrived in just 23 balls, his innings eventually reaching 54 from 25 deliveries, with four fours and four sixes that carried effortlessly over the ropes. Samson, meanwhile, kept building towards a century, combining elegance with calculated risk.
By the 13th over, India were 191 for one, a position that suggested the possibility of something truly monumental. A total nearing 280 did not seem far-fetched. The run rate hovered around 13.4, and the crowd sensed a record-breaking night unfolding before them.
Then came the sudden twist that cricket so often produces.
James Neesham delivered a dramatic counterattack in the 16th over, momentarily halting India’s surge. Samson, on 89 from 46 balls, attempted to launch a high full toss into the stands but mistimed the stroke, offering a catch at long-on. The crowd rose in appreciation for an innings that had been both commanding and elegant. Samson left the field to a standing ovation, his four fours and eight sixes having defined the middle portion of India’s assault.
Neesham struck again moments later when Kishan attempted a big hit but failed to time it, long-on completing another catch. Suddenly India had slipped from 191 for one to 204 for three, the collapse deepening when Suryakumar Yadav fell first ball to a remarkable catch by Ravindra at deep backward square leg. Three wickets in the over brought New Zealand roaring back into the contest.
The shift in momentum was immediate. What had looked like a relentless surge briefly turned into a struggle for stability. The overs that followed reflected the squeeze applied by the Kiwi bowlers. The 16th over produced just a single run, the 17th yielded seven, and the 18th nine. Even the 19th over produced only eleven as New Zealand clawed their way back into the game.
Hardik Pandya attempted to rebuild the acceleration but was dismissed for 18 when Matt Henry found Santner in the deep. For a moment it appeared as though India’s once-towering total might fall well short of its earlier promise.
It was then that Shivam Dube stepped in to provide the finishing thrust.
Dube’s innings lasted only a handful of deliveries, yet it restored the momentum India desperately needed. In just eight balls he struck 26 runs, launching two sixes and two fours that lifted the total past the psychological barrier of 250.
The cameo perfectly illustrated what coach Gautam Gambhir had spoken about earlier in the tournament — the importance of small contributions that quietly change the course of an innings.
India eventually reached 255 for the loss of five, crossing the 250 mark in the final over as Dube’s late blows reignited the roar of the massive Ahmedabad crowd.
Seen in its entirety, India’s innings was a remarkable blend of aggression and structure. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive beginning provided the foundation, Sanju Samson’s authoritative 89 shaped the middle, and Ishan Kishan’s 54 ensured the tempo never dipped. Even the brief setback caused by Neesham’s triple strike could not undo the damage that had already been inflicted.
The result was an innings of rare completeness — bold yet calculated, spectacular yet disciplined — that left New Zealand facing one of the most daunting chases ever seen in a T20 World Cup final.