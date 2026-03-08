ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Batting Performance Gives Final An India Edge

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: At the Narendra Modi Stadium, where a staggering 142,000 spectators had already been whipped into a frenzy by a pre-match performance from Ricky Martin, India’s batters seemed determined to ensure the party did not stop once the cricket began.

Inspired by the pop star who had earlier rocked the arena, Abhishek Sharma chose to live La Vida Loca in the most destructive way possible, launching a first-innings assault that powered India to 255 in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, their highest total of the tournament.

It was an innings that blended polish, fertility and ferocity in equal measure. The aggression was unmissable, but it was never reckless. India’s top order played with the awareness of a team building something monumental together. Milestones arrived along the way, like the highest ever total in a T20 World Cup Final, yet the overriding theme remained teamwork and momentum. From the very first overs, the run rate climbed into territory rarely seen in a World Cup final.

Abhishek Sharma provided the ignition. Returning to form with dramatic flair, the left-hander tore into the New Zealand attack with an innings that lasted barely the length of a powerplay but left an imprint far larger. With a bat that looked as if it had just come out of the oven, Abhishek raced to 51 off just 18 balls, smashing six fours and three sixes. His strike rate soared past the 250 mark as boundaries flew in every direction.

Lockie Ferguson’s fourth over disappeared for 24 runs, Matt Henry’s next was plundered for 21, and suddenly the stadium realised it was witnessing something historic. By the end of six overs, India had surged to 92 without loss, the highest powerplay total in T20 World Cup history. Every stroke carried the clarity of instinct and timing. Abhishek walked across the crease to whip length balls, cleared mid-off with effortless lofts, and punished even slight errors with brutal certainty.

His fifty came in just 18 balls, one of the fastest ever seen in a World Cup Final. The innings was outrageous yet strangely controlled, a demonstration of fearless batting that set the tone for everything that followed. When Rachin Ravindra finally ended the spectacle with a wide delivery that drew a thin edge to the wicketkeeper, Abhishek walked back with 52 from 21 balls, leaving the stadium stunned and New Zealand already chasing the game.

Yet the departure of the opener did nothing to slow India’s advance. If anything, it simply changed the rhythm. Sanju Samson had watched the early carnage from the other end, calmly accumulating while allowing Abhishek to dominate the opening exchanges. But once the field spread and the innings entered its middle phase, Samson revealed the full range of his own power. His half-century came in 33 balls, a composed innings built with clever strike rotation and the occasional explosive stroke. Soon, those strokes began arriving with remarkable regularity.

The right-hander pulled Ferguson high over square leg, drove straight with authority, and then unleashed a sequence of towering blows against the spinners. When Ravindra strayed into his arc, Samson dispatched three successive sixes that sailed deep into the Ahmedabad night. By then, he had transformed from anchor to aggressor, orchestrating India’s march towards an imposing total.

Alongside him, Ishan Kishan ensured the momentum never faltered. Kishan began briskly, cutting and driving boundaries before settling into a rhythm that complemented Samson’s growing dominance. Together, they stitched a partnership that accelerated the innings further, adding 50 runs in just 25 balls. The Samson-Kishan stand kept India’s scoring rate on what felt like rocket fuel.

By 11.3 overs, India had reached 150 for the loss of only one wicket, a remarkable platform in a World Cup final. The bowlers appeared increasingly overwhelmed. Overs conceding ten or eleven runs seemed strangely quiet compared with the barrage that had preceded them. Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy, who had already endured the fury of the power play, now found themselves struggling simply to stem the tide.

The run-scoring continued to flow at an extraordinary rate. Kishan’s own fifty arrived in just 23 balls, his innings eventually reaching 54 from 25 deliveries, with four fours and four sixes that carried effortlessly over the ropes. Samson, meanwhile, kept building towards a century, combining elegance with calculated risk.