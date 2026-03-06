IND vs NZ: Phillips Maps The Bumrah–Varun Puzzle As New Zealand Plot India’s Final Test
Glenn Phillips reveals New Zealand’s measured strategy to navigate Jasprit Bumrah’s deadly death overs and Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: For Kiwi batsman Glenn Phillips, the path to beating India in a World Cup final does not begin with bravado. It begins with survival against two bowlers who could define the night: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.
As New Zealand prepare to walk into a cauldron of more than 100,000 spectators, Phillips spoke less about the magnitude of the occasion and more about the craft required to negotiate India’s most dangerous weapons. His words offered a rare glimpse into the tactical thinking inside the New Zealand dressing room — measured, analytical and grounded in respect.
India’s bowling arsenal presents several threats, but Phillips repeatedly returned to two names. Chakravarthy represents the riddle of the middle overs, the mystery spinner who can stall momentum and harvest wickets. Bumrah, meanwhile, is the closing act — the bowler who has mastered the art of suffocation at the death.
Phillips’ approach to both is strikingly pragmatic.
Dealing With Varun
Phillips has faced Chakravarthy in recent bilateral series, and that familiarity could be critical in the middle overs. Rather than projecting bravado, his assessment was measured. “We’ve played him quite a few times now, which is helpful,” Phillips said. “But he’s an incredible bowler. We go out there one ball at a time.”
The comment captures Phillips’ batting philosophy. Known for explosive power — particularly his ability to dismantle spin — he also prides himself on situational awareness. Against mystery spin like Chakravarthy’s, the margin between domination and dismissal can be razor-thin.
Phillips recognises that reality. “He’s allowed to have a good day,” he added. “But we’re also allowed to have a good day.” That balance between caution and aggression may be central to New Zealand’s chances. If the top order negotiates the new ball, Phillips’ entry point around the 10th or 11th over could become a decisive phase of the match.
Reading Bumrah’s Puzzle
If Chakravarthy threatens in the middle overs, Bumrah looms as the defining challenge at the death. Phillips’ answer when asked about India’s premier fast bowler was both respectful and revealing.
“Bumrah is a fantastic bowler. He’s got so many variations and hits the blockhole incredibly well,” he said. But Phillips also pointed to a tactical blueprint that England attempted in the semifinal: Delaying the final assault until the very end.
“The way the England boys played him yesterday was to try and take the game as deep as possible,” Phillips noted. That observation hints at New Zealand’s possible strategy. Rather than taking reckless risks early against Bumrah, they may aim to preserve wickets and attack later overs — hoping that even the best bowler occasionally misses his mark.
Phillips articulated that philosophy succinctly. “A bowler is allowed to miss. If he does miss, we have to put it away,” he said.
In T20 cricket, such moments often determine finals.
The David Identity
New Zealand cricket has historically thrived on what Phillips jokingly acknowledged as the “David” identity. Asked whether facing India in front of a near-entirely partisan crowd felt like a David-versus-Goliath contest, Phillips responded with typical Kiwi humour. “We’re never given a chance to even be in the semi-finals, and we’re always there,” he said. “So, we’re always David.”
It was more than a witty line. It reflected a mindset that has defined New Zealand’s white-ball success over the past decade — a belief that meticulous preparation and adaptability can neutralise the advantage of more glamorous teams.
India possess enormous depth, something Phillips himself acknowledged when he observed that the country could “probably pick three sides that would compete just as evenly in this World Cup.” Yet New Zealand’s strength lies elsewhere — in cohesion, clarity of roles and an ability to stick to method and perform collectively in high-pressure games.
For Phillips personally, that role is particularly intriguing in this final.
Adapting To Conditions
Another factor shaping the final is the unpredictability of Indian surfaces — something Phillips addressed when discussing the broader debate around batting-friendly pitches. Rather than criticizing conditions, he framed it as a natural part of modern cricket.
“It’s an entertaining brand of cricket,” he said. “Different stadiums play differently each time, so whatever we see tomorrow we’ll try to adapt to,” he said.
That adaptability has been a hallmark of New Zealand’s campaign. Despite a stumble against England earlier in the tournament, they recovered strongly, most notably through Finn Allen’s explosive innings in the semifinal.
Phillips emphasized the knockout nature of the competition. “It comes down to one game at a time,” he said. “In knockouts, it turns up for whoever’s there on the day.” For a team built on composure rather than hype, that perspective provides psychological clarity.
Thriving In Hostile Atmospheres
If the tactical battles will occur in the middle and death overs, the emotional atmosphere could be equally intense. A final against India in India means an almost entirely partisan crowd. Yet Phillips views that environment as part of the spectacle rather than a disadvantage.
“A packed crowd is fantastic. We play to entertain people,” he said. Such calm acceptance is typical of New Zealand’s culture. Rather than trying to silence the crowd, they prefer to focus inward — on execution, energy and teamwork.
Phillips himself thrives in high-octane environments. His electrifying fielding — including gravity-defying boundary catches throughout the tournament — often shifts momentum in crucial moments. In a final where every run saved matters, his presence in the field could prove just as valuable as his batting.
Dew Factor
Conditions may yet dictate strategy, particularly the possibility of dew later in the evening. Phillips acknowledged that it remains a variable teams must plan around. “Dew is always a thing in India this time of year,” he said.
If it arrives heavily, chasing teams often gain a significant advantage as the wet ball becomes difficult for bowlers to grip. New Zealand experienced similar conditions earlier in the tournament and will factor that experience into their planning.
But Phillips was clear that excuses will not be part of the equation. “Whether we’ve got a wet ball or a dry ball, there’s no real excuse.”
Player Built For Modern T20
Beyond the tactical nuances, Phillips represents the modern evolution of New Zealand cricket. Born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, he has developed into one of the most versatile cricketers in the format. His ability to clear boundaries against spin, innovate with unconventional strokes and produce spectacular fielding efforts makes him one of the game’s most dynamic performers.
Even his occasional experimentation — such as batting left-handed during a match earlier in the tournament — reflects a player unafraid to push creative boundaries. That unpredictability could be invaluable in a high-stakes final.
The Ultimate Test
For New Zealand, the final represents another chance to challenge the sport’s giants on their own turf. For Glenn Phillips, it is an opportunity to translate quiet confidence into decisive impact. The matchup against India will feature stars on both sides, but tournaments are often defined by moments rather than reputations.
If Phillips finds rhythm in the middle overs, neutralizes India’s spinners and helps counter the threat of Bumrah at the death, he could become the unexpected architect of an upset. And if that happens, the man who joked about always being “David” may once again help New Zealand slay another cricketing giant on the sport’s biggest stage.