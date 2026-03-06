ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Phillips Maps The Bumrah–Varun Puzzle As New Zealand Plot India’s Final Test

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: For Kiwi batsman Glenn Phillips, the path to beating India in a World Cup final does not begin with bravado. It begins with survival against two bowlers who could define the night: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

As New Zealand prepare to walk into a cauldron of more than 100,000 spectators, Phillips spoke less about the magnitude of the occasion and more about the craft required to negotiate India’s most dangerous weapons. His words offered a rare glimpse into the tactical thinking inside the New Zealand dressing room — measured, analytical and grounded in respect.

India’s bowling arsenal presents several threats, but Phillips repeatedly returned to two names. Chakravarthy represents the riddle of the middle overs, the mystery spinner who can stall momentum and harvest wickets. Bumrah, meanwhile, is the closing act — the bowler who has mastered the art of suffocation at the death.

Phillips’ approach to both is strikingly pragmatic.

Dealing With Varun

Phillips has faced Chakravarthy in recent bilateral series, and that familiarity could be critical in the middle overs. Rather than projecting bravado, his assessment was measured. “We’ve played him quite a few times now, which is helpful,” Phillips said. “But he’s an incredible bowler. We go out there one ball at a time.”

The comment captures Phillips’ batting philosophy. Known for explosive power — particularly his ability to dismantle spin — he also prides himself on situational awareness. Against mystery spin like Chakravarthy’s, the margin between domination and dismissal can be razor-thin.

Phillips recognises that reality. “He’s allowed to have a good day,” he added. “But we’re also allowed to have a good day.” That balance between caution and aggression may be central to New Zealand’s chances. If the top order negotiates the new ball, Phillips’ entry point around the 10th or 11th over could become a decisive phase of the match.

Reading Bumrah’s Puzzle

If Chakravarthy threatens in the middle overs, Bumrah looms as the defining challenge at the death. Phillips’ answer when asked about India’s premier fast bowler was both respectful and revealing.

“Bumrah is a fantastic bowler. He’s got so many variations and hits the blockhole incredibly well,” he said. But Phillips also pointed to a tactical blueprint that England attempted in the semifinal: Delaying the final assault until the very end.

“The way the England boys played him yesterday was to try and take the game as deep as possible,” Phillips noted. That observation hints at New Zealand’s possible strategy. Rather than taking reckless risks early against Bumrah, they may aim to preserve wickets and attack later overs — hoping that even the best bowler occasionally misses his mark.

Phillips articulated that philosophy succinctly. “A bowler is allowed to miss. If he does miss, we have to put it away,” he said.

In T20 cricket, such moments often determine finals.

The David Identity

New Zealand cricket has historically thrived on what Phillips jokingly acknowledged as the “David” identity. Asked whether facing India in front of a near-entirely partisan crowd felt like a David-versus-Goliath contest, Phillips responded with typical Kiwi humour. “We’re never given a chance to even be in the semi-finals, and we’re always there,” he said. “So, we’re always David.”

It was more than a witty line. It reflected a mindset that has defined New Zealand’s white-ball success over the past decade — a belief that meticulous preparation and adaptability can neutralise the advantage of more glamorous teams.

India possess enormous depth, something Phillips himself acknowledged when he observed that the country could “probably pick three sides that would compete just as evenly in this World Cup.” Yet New Zealand’s strength lies elsewhere — in cohesion, clarity of roles and an ability to stick to method and perform collectively in high-pressure games.

For Phillips personally, that role is particularly intriguing in this final.