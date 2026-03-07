ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Five Ways India Can Stop Finn Allen In T20 World Cup 2026 Final

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: India’s first priority in the T20 World Cup Final should be to remove Finn Allen early. The New Zealand opener arrives in Ahmedabad in devastating form after smashing a 33-ball century against South Africa in the semi-final — the fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history. If Allen survives the Powerplay, he can change the course of the match within a few overs.

Deny Him Space

The key to containing him is denying him space. Allen recently adjusted his stance by keeping his left shoulder more closed, allowing him to hit more effectively straight down the ground. Bowlers must, therefore, cramp him for room and force him to play across the line, where he is more vulnerable to mistimed shots. Tight lines into the body or just outside off stump could limit his ability to free his arms.

Vary Pace

Pace variation is another crucial tactic. Allen thrives on pace and often uses the bowler’s speed to generate power. Slower deliveries — particularly knuckleballs or rolled-finger slower balls — can disrupt his timing. Bowling a hard length that extracts bounce from the Ahmedabad surface may also force him into risky strokes early in the innings.

Introduce Spin Early

India may also consider introducing spin during the Powerplay. Allen prefers pace on the ball and is more comfortable attacking seamers in the opening overs. Using spin early could slow the scoring rate and prevent him from settling quickly. South Africa’s failure to deploy spin in the Powerplay during the semi-final was widely viewed as a tactical mistake that allowed Allen to dominate from the start.