IND vs NZ: Five Ways India Can Stop Finn Allen In T20 World Cup 2026 Final
India’s Allen mantra should be: Strike early, deny him the hitting arc, and disrupt his rhythm before he gets set.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: India’s first priority in the T20 World Cup Final should be to remove Finn Allen early. The New Zealand opener arrives in Ahmedabad in devastating form after smashing a 33-ball century against South Africa in the semi-final — the fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history. If Allen survives the Powerplay, he can change the course of the match within a few overs.
Deny Him Space
The key to containing him is denying him space. Allen recently adjusted his stance by keeping his left shoulder more closed, allowing him to hit more effectively straight down the ground. Bowlers must, therefore, cramp him for room and force him to play across the line, where he is more vulnerable to mistimed shots. Tight lines into the body or just outside off stump could limit his ability to free his arms.
Vary Pace
Pace variation is another crucial tactic. Allen thrives on pace and often uses the bowler’s speed to generate power. Slower deliveries — particularly knuckleballs or rolled-finger slower balls — can disrupt his timing. Bowling a hard length that extracts bounce from the Ahmedabad surface may also force him into risky strokes early in the innings.
Introduce Spin Early
India may also consider introducing spin during the Powerplay. Allen prefers pace on the ball and is more comfortable attacking seamers in the opening overs. Using spin early could slow the scoring rate and prevent him from settling quickly. South Africa’s failure to deploy spin in the Powerplay during the semi-final was widely viewed as a tactical mistake that allowed Allen to dominate from the start.
Left-arm Angle & Yorkers
India have several bowlers capable of executing this plan. Arshdeep Singh, though drubbed for 23 runs in one over Finn played recently, has dismissed Allen in previous T20I encounters, using his left-arm angle to move the ball across the right-hander or into his pads. Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s most reliable option, with his ability to bowl precise yorkers and sharp bouncers making him particularly effective against aggressive openers.
Give Kuldeep A Chance
Spin could also play a key role. Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist spin offers deception and variation that attacking batters often struggle to read, especially when he alters his pace and trajectory. He also enjoyed success against New Zealand in the bilateral series earlier this year.
While Varun Chakravarthy possesses a wide range of variations, he has struggled for rhythm in recent matches and has been leaking runs, which makes Kuldeep a more controlled and dependable option for India in a high-pressure final.
For India, the strategy is straightforward: Strike early, deny Allen his hitting arc, and disrupt his rhythm before he gets set. Because if the Kiwi opener settles, the match can shift very quickly in New Zealand’s favour.