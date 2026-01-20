IND vs NZ: Kristian Clarke Added To New Zealand Squad As Injury Cover Amidst Fitness Concerns For Bracewell, Milne
Kristian Clarke dismissed star Indian batter Virat Kohli twice in the ODI series.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand have added medium pacer Kristian Clark to the T20I squad for the first three fixtures of the five-match series against India. The series will start from January 20, with the series opener to be played in Nagpur.
Clarke, the right-arm medium pacer, made a solid impression in his maiden ODI series against India, dismissing Virat Kohli twice. He finished the three-match series as the highest wicket-taker, taking seven wickets.
He has been added to the squad as cover, as there are injury concerns around spinner Michael Bracewell and pacer Adam Milne.
"Bracewell will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed," New Zealand cricket said in an official release.
Bracwell and Milne’s injury
The 34-year-old spinner sustained a minor left-calf strain while fielding in the third and final ODI against India in Indore. Also, express pacer Adam Milne suffered a left hamstring injury while representing Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 on Sunday.
"Bracewell will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed. He (Milne) is currently being assessed to determine the management of the injury," New Zealand Cricket added in their release.
"We want to ensure we've got enough pace-bowling options for the first three games of this series, and it's a great opportunity for Kristian to stay on with the group a little longer on his first tour of India.
Bracewell has picked 35 wickets in T20Is, while scoring two fifties with the bat. Milne has been a key member of the New Zealand bowling unit, taking 65 wickets with a strike rate of 17.8 in the shortest format of the game.
New Zealand squad for first three T20Is
Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.