IND vs NZ: Kristian Clarke Added To New Zealand Squad As Injury Cover Amidst Fitness Concerns For Bracewell, Milne

Hyderabad: New Zealand have added medium pacer Kristian Clark to the T20I squad for the first three fixtures of the five-match series against India. The series will start from January 20, with the series opener to be played in Nagpur.

Clarke, the right-arm medium pacer, made a solid impression in his maiden ODI series against India, dismissing Virat Kohli twice. He finished the three-match series as the highest wicket-taker, taking seven wickets.

He has been added to the squad as cover, as there are injury concerns around spinner Michael Bracewell and pacer Adam Milne.

"Bracewell will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed," New Zealand cricket said in an official release.

Bracwell and Milne’s injury