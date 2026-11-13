ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs NZ 4th ODI: Ruturaj, Kishan, Kuldeep Included In Playing XI As India Opt To bowl Again

Mount Maunganui: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in India’s playing eleven as Shreyas Iyer, leading the side in the 50-over format for the first time, won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at the Bay Oval on Friday.

Shreyas, the 29th player to lead India in men’s ODIs, has taken charge, with regular captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj leaving the squad to prepare for the Test series starting on November 19.

India holds a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the third game was washed out due to rain in Hamilton. While Gaikwad is slotted to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Kishan is in the middle order. Kuldeep finally gets a game after not getting a go in the 3-2 T20I series win and the first three ODIs.

Even as the trio of Gaikwad, Kishan and Kuldeep get to play their first game of the ODI series, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj curiously remains on the bench. “I think it's about chasing, and when we looked at the wicket yesterday, there was a little bit of grass. But today it looks pretty dry, and also considering the dew coming in in the evening, one of the reasons we have opted to bowl first,” said Iyer.

Well, it's important firstly to analyse the matches we've played before. We couldn't get proper games, but still I think the approach and attitude was phenomenal, and coming into this one, we are going to definitely treat it as a knockout. So the coming two games, it's going to be crucial and of cardinal importance,” he added.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said they have a whopping six changes due to their first-choice players leaving to prepare for the Test series. It means Nick Kelly slots in at number three, and is followed by Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Kristian Clarke, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry coming into the playing eleven.