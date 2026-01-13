ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Date, Time, Squad And Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad: India will set their sights on taking a 2-0 lead and ensuring another triumph in the white-ball series on Wednesday, January 14. The two teams will lock horns at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. With a 1-0 lead already in their favour, the Indian batting unit consisting of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be eyeing to assert their dominance once again.

India to find Washington Sundar’s replacement in the playing XI

India will have to look for a replacement for the all-rounder Washington Sundar, as he got injured during the series opener in Vadodara. Ayush Badoni has been named as his replacement after the latter was ruled out due to a side strain. However, whether Badoni will fit in the playing XI is the question, as the Men in Blue have an all-round option in the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Along with having the ability to play some extravagant shots, Badoni can bowl off-spin as well. Thus, the conditions in Rajkot will determine his place in the team.

All eyes on Kohli

Star India batter Virat Kohli will be in the limelight as he has been going through tremendous form. The right-handed batter has accumulated 50-plus scores in the last six List A innings. The Indian team will hope that he will continue his form in the second ODI as well and will help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Head-to-head