IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Date, Time, Squad And Live Streaming Details

India are already 1-0 up in the series, and they will look to ensure a series win with victory in the second match.

india vs new zealand 2nd odi live streaming details
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 13, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: India will set their sights on taking a 2-0 lead and ensuring another triumph in the white-ball series on Wednesday, January 14. The two teams will lock horns at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. With a 1-0 lead already in their favour, the Indian batting unit consisting of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be eyeing to assert their dominance once again.

India to find Washington Sundar’s replacement in the playing XI

India will have to look for a replacement for the all-rounder Washington Sundar, as he got injured during the series opener in Vadodara. Ayush Badoni has been named as his replacement after the latter was ruled out due to a side strain. However, whether Badoni will fit in the playing XI is the question, as the Men in Blue have an all-round option in the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Along with having the ability to play some extravagant shots, Badoni can bowl off-spin as well. Thus, the conditions in Rajkot will determine his place in the team.

All eyes on Kohli

Star India batter Virat Kohli will be in the limelight as he has been going through tremendous form. The right-handed batter has accumulated 50-plus scores in the last six List A innings. The Indian team will hope that he will continue his form in the second ODI as well and will help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Head-to-head

A total of 108 matches have been played between the two nations, with India having an edge. The hosts have won 56 fixtures while the visitors have emerged triumphant in 46 matches. Five contests ended in no results, while one was a tie.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live telecast and streaming details

Date - The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played on January 13, Wednesday.

Time - The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will commence from 1:30 PM IST.

TV channels - The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Live streaming - The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ayush Badoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Aditya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

