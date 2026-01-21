IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Set To Return To T20I Team After 785 Days, Confirms Suryakumar Yadav
Sanju Samson will open the innings for India along with Abhishek Sharma in the first T20I of the five-match series.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST|
Updated : January 21, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team will be aiming to bounce back after suffering a defeat against New Zealand and win the five-match T20I series. The series opener is set to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on Wednesday, January 21. Ahead of the first match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Ishan Kishan will replace the injured Tilak Varma in the playing XI. Additionally, he mentioned that the left-hander will bat at No. 3, while the opening pair will be Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.
Ishan Kishan set to bat at No.3 on his return after 785 days
The management has decided to give Ishan a chance in the playing XI as he is a member of India’s T20 World Cup squad.
“No, sir. Ishan will play at No.3. We picked him first, and he is in the World Cup team as well. So he deserves to play, and he hasn't played for us for a very long time. When we have picked him, I think he deserves to play.” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.
“If the positions of No.4 or 5 were being talked about, then it would have been different. Unfortunately, Tilak is not there, so Ishan is our best bet,” he added in the pre-match press conference.
Ishan will be playing for India in the T20Is after a span of two years and 785 days, as he played his last international fixture in the shortest format in November 2023 against Australia. Also, his last international match came in July 2024 when he played a Test match against the West Indies.
Kishan rewarded for SMAT performance
The left-hander has been rewarded for putting up a stellar show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he led Jharkhand to the title win. He amassed 517 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 197.33.
Suryakumar Yadav on his form
Suryakumar Yadav has been suffering a rough patch, scoring just 218 runs from 19 innings with an average of 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16. The tournament will turn out to be a crucial one for him as the continuation of the poor form might put his captaincy position in danger. Reflecting on his form, the Indian captain said that he is not worried about his form as long as the team is winning.
"Had I been playing an individual sport like TT or tennis, I would have worried about my form. But this is a team sport, and my first responsibility is to ensure that my team does well."
"If the team wins, I am happy. If I can contribute to the team's success, then that is fine; if not, it doesn't matter, as these things happen. I have to look out for the 14 other players as well, and there is no place for chasing personal milestones," Suryakumar concluded.
New Zealand aiming for their second T20I win in India
Out of the four T20I series, New Zealand have played in India, they have managed to win only one in 2012. The first T20I of the two-match series was abandoned due to rain while the visitors emerged triumphant in the second match by one run in a thrilling contest.