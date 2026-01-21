ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Set To Return To T20I Team After 785 Days, Confirms Suryakumar Yadav

Hyderabad: The Indian team will be aiming to bounce back after suffering a defeat against New Zealand and win the five-match T20I series. The series opener is set to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on Wednesday, January 21. Ahead of the first match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Ishan Kishan will replace the injured Tilak Varma in the playing XI. Additionally, he mentioned that the left-hander will bat at No. 3, while the opening pair will be Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Ishan Kishan set to bat at No.3 on his return after 785 days

The management has decided to give Ishan a chance in the playing XI as he is a member of India’s T20 World Cup squad.

“No, sir. Ishan will play at No.3. We picked him first, and he is in the World Cup team as well. So he deserves to play, and he hasn't played for us for a very long time. When we have picked him, I think he deserves to play.” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.

“If the positions of No.4 or 5 were being talked about, then it would have been different. Unfortunately, Tilak is not there, so Ishan is our best bet,” he added in the pre-match press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav reveals Ishan Kishan will bat at No.3 (ETV Bharat)

Ishan will be playing for India in the T20Is after a span of two years and 785 days, as he played his last international fixture in the shortest format in November 2023 against Australia. Also, his last international match came in July 2024 when he played a Test match against the West Indies.