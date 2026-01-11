ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Goes Past Sourav Ganguly In Elite List After India Announce Playing XI

Virat Kohli has surpassed former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly with his 309th ODI appearance.

IND vs NZ 1ST ODI Kohli overtake Sourav Ganguly
File Photo: Virat Kohli (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 11, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST

Hyderabad: Etching his name in the record books is one of the things that star batter Virat Kohli often does in international cricket. He achieved another milestone in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. The right-handed batter surpassed former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly in an elite list as soon as he was named in the playing XI.

Kohli overtakes Ganguly

Kohli is expected to continue his purple patch from the last series played against South Africa. When Kohli was named in the playing XI, he occupied the fifth position in the list of the Indian players with the most appearances in ODI cricket. Ganguly has played 308 ODI matches for India, and the 37-year-old raced ahead of him in the elite list of Indians with his 309th ODI appearance.

The first four positions in the list are occupied by Sachin Tendulkar (463), MS Dhoni (347), Rahul Dravid (340) and Mohammad Azharuddin (334).

Kohli is coming on the back of a solid series against South Africa and an impressive campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 208 runs from two matches, including one hundred and one fifty.

Kohli can overtake Ponting and Sehwag

Another record is on the radar of the Indian right-handed batter as he has scored six ODI centuries so far against New Zealand. He is jointly at the top with Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag, who have also scored six hundreds against the Blackcaps. With one more century, he will surpass both of them to become the batter with the most centuries against New Zealand in the 50-over cricket.

Editor's Pick

