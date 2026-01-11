ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Goes Past Sourav Ganguly In Elite List After India Announce Playing XI

File Photo: Virat Kohli ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Etching his name in the record books is one of the things that star batter Virat Kohli often does in international cricket. He achieved another milestone in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. The right-handed batter surpassed former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly in an elite list as soon as he was named in the playing XI. Kohli overtakes Ganguly Kohli is expected to continue his purple patch from the last series played against South Africa. When Kohli was named in the playing XI, he occupied the fifth position in the list of the Indian players with the most appearances in ODI cricket. Ganguly has played 308 ODI matches for India, and the 37-year-old raced ahead of him in the elite list of Indians with his 309th ODI appearance.