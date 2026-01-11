IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Goes Past Sourav Ganguly In Elite List After India Announce Playing XI
Virat Kohli has surpassed former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly with his 309th ODI appearance.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Etching his name in the record books is one of the things that star batter Virat Kohli often does in international cricket. He achieved another milestone in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. The right-handed batter surpassed former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly in an elite list as soon as he was named in the playing XI.
Kohli overtakes Ganguly
Kohli is expected to continue his purple patch from the last series played against South Africa. When Kohli was named in the playing XI, he occupied the fifth position in the list of the Indian players with the most appearances in ODI cricket. Ganguly has played 308 ODI matches for India, and the 37-year-old raced ahead of him in the elite list of Indians with his 309th ODI appearance.
- Virat Kohli becomes the 5th most-appeared Indian batter in ODIs.— Kanak Kumari (@KanakKu64995524) January 11, 2026
- Sachin Tendulkar – 463 matches (the only Indian to cross 400)
- MS Dhoni – 347
- Rahul Dravid – 340
- Mohammad Azharuddin – 334
- Virat Kohli – 309*
Kohli is closing in fast on Azhar and Dravid, Can he cross… pic.twitter.com/zi94RnNlRW
The first four positions in the list are occupied by Sachin Tendulkar (463), MS Dhoni (347), Rahul Dravid (340) and Mohammad Azharuddin (334).
Kohli is coming on the back of a solid series against South Africa and an impressive campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 208 runs from two matches, including one hundred and one fifty.
Kohli can overtake Ponting and Sehwag
🚨 BIG MILESTONE FOR VIRAT KOHLI 🚨— Sam (@Cricsam01) January 11, 2026
—Virat Kohli overtakes Sourav Ganguly with 309 ODIs for India 🏏🔥pic.twitter.com/YLC2fuTGyF
Another record is on the radar of the Indian right-handed batter as he has scored six ODI centuries so far against New Zealand. He is jointly at the top with Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag, who have also scored six hundreds against the Blackcaps. With one more century, he will surpass both of them to become the batter with the most centuries against New Zealand in the 50-over cricket.