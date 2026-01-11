ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Overtakes Kumar Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Hyderabad: Indian batter Virat Kohli went ahead of Kumar Sangakkara in the list of batters with the most international runs on Sunday, January 11. He reached the milestone in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Going into the contest, Kohli needed 42 runs to overtake Sangakkara’s tally of 28016 international runs. Kohli, who boasts an average of more than 50 in international cricket, played another solid knock and continued his red-hot form in the series opener as well.

Kohli goes past Sangakkara

Kohli achieved the feat in the 19th over of the innings while facing (Michell Bracewell). He flicked one towards square leg and ran for a single on the fifth delivery and stepped ahead of the Sri Lankan legend.

It was the 557th international match for the 37-year-old, and he has been in tremendous form in recent times. The right-handed batter has registered his fifty-plus scores in his last six List-A innings, which include knocks against mighty opponents like Australia and South Africa.