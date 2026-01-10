ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: All Eyes On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli As India Aim Strong Start Against New Zealand

Hyderabad: All the limelight will be on the rich vein of form of India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the Men in Blue will be up against in the first ODI of the three-match series. The match will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.

Even with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in less than a month, the spotlight is on the star duo of Rohit and Kohli as they are fighting to stay in the 50-over side for the 2027 World Cup. Also, both of them showed some remarkable performance in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The focus also remains on how Gill performs after being omitted from the T20 World Cup squad. Also, he missed the ODI series against South Africa recently, and so scoring consistently will be crucial for him to get back some confidence.

Shreyas Iyer has returned to the side after a span of three months. He will start the series as the vice-captain of the team.

Eight New Zealand players will play in India for the first time ever. Two haven't played any international cricket, while one hasn't played an ODI. Also, five of the players have played than 10 ODIs. Thus, it will be a full-fledged India squad against an inexperienced New Zealand side.

Head to head

Both teams have played 120 matches against each other, with India winning 62 matches and New Zealand winning 50 fixtures. Seven ended in no result, while one match was tied. Notably, New Zealand have never won an ODI series or tournament in India.