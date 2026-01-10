IND vs NZ 1st ODI: All Eyes On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli As India Aim Strong Start Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action, and they will be facing an inexperienced New Zealand squad.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: All the limelight will be on the rich vein of form of India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the Men in Blue will be up against in the first ODI of the three-match series. The match will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.
Even with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in less than a month, the spotlight is on the star duo of Rohit and Kohli as they are fighting to stay in the 50-over side for the 2027 World Cup. Also, both of them showed some remarkable performance in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The focus also remains on how Gill performs after being omitted from the T20 World Cup squad. Also, he missed the ODI series against South Africa recently, and so scoring consistently will be crucial for him to get back some confidence.
Incredible atmosphere 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2026
🎥 🔽 Hear what #TeamIndia Captain Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have to say about playing at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara ahead of its first men's ODI 👌🏟️ - By @RajalArora#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ShubmanGill | @prasidh43 |…
Shreyas Iyer has returned to the side after a span of three months. He will start the series as the vice-captain of the team.
Eight New Zealand players will play in India for the first time ever. Two haven't played any international cricket, while one hasn't played an ODI. Also, five of the players have played than 10 ODIs. Thus, it will be a full-fledged India squad against an inexperienced New Zealand side.
𝗥𝗼𝗞𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 🔁— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2026
Virat Kohli 🤝 Rohit Sharma ready for the #INDvNZ ODIs 💪#TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imVkohli | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/8xWIo7CtBm
Head to head
Both teams have played 120 matches against each other, with India winning 62 matches and New Zealand winning 50 fixtures. Seven ended in no result, while one match was tied. Notably, New Zealand have never won an ODI series or tournament in India.
Pitch report
It will be men’s international debut at the venue, and a total of two day-night women's ODIs have been played here. In those matches, the Indian pacer drew assistance under lights, and that might witness the fast bowlers getting some help from the surface in the second innings.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming details
When will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI be played?
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on January 11.
Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI be played?
The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, from 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?
The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?
The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be streamed live on JioHotstar.