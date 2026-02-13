ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NAM: Why Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus’ Delivery Was Called ‘Dead Ball’ By Umpire Rod Tucker?

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus was part of a controversial moment as his delivery was called dead ball by the umpire Rod Tucker.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026
File Photo: Gerhard Erasmus (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 13, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Namibia sparked major controversy as Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus was seen arguing with umpire Rod Tucker. He got into a verbal spat with the umpire after his delivery was called ‘dead ball’, and he had to re-bowl the delivery.

After Erasmus won the toss, he chose to bowl and invited India to bat first. The team made a quick start in the power play and made the 100-run mark in the 7th over. The captain came to bowl in the 8th over, which saw a controversial moment on the penultimate delivery of the over. The Namibian cricketer was not happy with the umpire's call and expressed his displeasure with the incident.

Why was the dead ball given?

Erasmus's bowling from behind the crease became the matter of contention. The 30-year-old delivered the ball from behind the crease, and the umpire objected to it. The intervention from the umpire Tucker led to an altercation between the umpire and the match official. The umpire called it a dead ball.

After the heated argument, the umpire allowed the bowler to bowl in a similar fashion. He dismissed Tilak Varma while bowling far from behind the crease, and the difference in the ruling of both deliveries started a controversy on social media.

Was the umpire wrong in the matter?

According to the general convention, the bowler is supposed to deliver the ball in front of the umpire. However, in recent times, bowlers have adopted tactics of delivering far behind the crease. Even Erasmus has done it several times in the past, but was never called out.

However, Tucker might not have got his call wrong, as there is no definite rule regarding the bowler bowling behind the crease, and the umpire might decide it depending on the situation.

The MCC Laws of the Game state that a dead ball (Law 20.4.2) can be called for unfair actions (Law 41.2) and a deliberate action to distract the batter. But, the provision for the same is vague as it is not covered with definite laws and relies more on the discretion of the match official.

Erasmus troubles India

The Namibia captain troubled the Indian team with his slinky round-arm action. He picked up four wickets while conceding 20 runs, and his spell included key wickets of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel. These were the joint second-best bowling figures in a T20 World Cup match by a skipper and the joint-third best against India in the competition.

