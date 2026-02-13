ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NAM: Why Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus’ Delivery Was Called ‘Dead Ball’ By Umpire Rod Tucker?

Hyderabad: The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Namibia sparked major controversy as Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus was seen arguing with umpire Rod Tucker. He got into a verbal spat with the umpire after his delivery was called ‘dead ball’, and he had to re-bowl the delivery.

After Erasmus won the toss, he chose to bowl and invited India to bat first. The team made a quick start in the power play and made the 100-run mark in the 7th over. The captain came to bowl in the 8th over, which saw a controversial moment on the penultimate delivery of the over. The Namibian cricketer was not happy with the umpire's call and expressed his displeasure with the incident.

Why was the dead ball given?

Erasmus's bowling from behind the crease became the matter of contention. The 30-year-old delivered the ball from behind the crease, and the umpire objected to it. The intervention from the umpire Tucker led to an altercation between the umpire and the match official. The umpire called it a dead ball.

After the heated argument, the umpire allowed the bowler to bowl in a similar fashion. He dismissed Tilak Varma while bowling far from behind the crease, and the difference in the ruling of both deliveries started a controversy on social media.