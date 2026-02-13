IND VS NAM: All Records Broken In T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Fixture
India defeated Namibia by 93 runs in the group match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Hyderabad: The Indian team registered their second victory in the T20 World Cup 2026, beating Namibia by 93 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya scored fifties while Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team with three scalps.
During their clinical display, the Indian team broke multiple records. The Indian team completed a total of 100 in just 6.5 overs, and their quick run-scoring helped them script their name in the record books.
Biggest victory margin for India
India’s 93-run triumph is their biggest win margin in the tournament's history. The team bettered their previous 90-run victory against Sri Lanka in Colombo in the 2012 edition.
Biggest victory margins for India at T20 WC (by runs)
93 runs vs NAM, Delhi, 2026
90 runs vs ENG, Colombo RPS, 2012
73 runs vs AUS, Mirpur, 2014
71 runs vs ZIM, Melbourne, 2022
68 runs vs ENG, Providence, 2024 SF
Fastest team to 100 in the T20 World Cup
The Indian cricket team surpassed the Netherlands in terms of the quickest team century in the T20 World Cup. Men in Blue scored 100 from just 41 deliveries to break the record of the Netherlands, who smacked 100 in seven overs against Ireland 12 years ago. Ishan Kishan’s carnage in the powerplay helped the team achieve the feat and script record in their name.
10 consecutive World Cup wins
India has become the only country to win 10 consecutive matches in the Men’s T20 World Cup. Earlier, South Africa had the most wins in a row in the tournament's history, winning eight matches in a row in the 2024 edition. The Indian team will aim to take their winning streak to 11 when they will take on Pakistan on Sunday, February 15.
Most consecutive wins in Men’s T20 WC
10* - India (2024-2026)
8 - South Africa (2024)
8 - Australia (2022-2024)
7 - England (2010-2012)
7 - India (2012-2014)
25 wins from the last 27 ICC event matches
India have been formidable in the ICC events recently, winning 25 of the last 27 matches they have played. They lost one match, while one ended in a tie. They reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup without losing a single match, but suffered a defeat in the title decider. Afterwards, they won the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, winning all of the matches they have played.