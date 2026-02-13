ETV Bharat / sports

IND VS NAM: All Records Broken In T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Fixture

Hyderabad: The Indian team registered their second victory in the T20 World Cup 2026, beating Namibia by 93 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya scored fifties while Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team with three scalps.

During their clinical display, the Indian team broke multiple records. The Indian team completed a total of 100 in just 6.5 overs, and their quick run-scoring helped them script their name in the record books.

Biggest victory margin for India

India’s 93-run triumph is their biggest win margin in the tournament's history. The team bettered their previous 90-run victory against Sri Lanka in Colombo in the 2012 edition.

Biggest victory margins for India at T20 WC (by runs)

93 runs vs NAM, Delhi, 2026

90 runs vs ENG, Colombo RPS, 2012

73 runs vs AUS, Mirpur, 2014

71 runs vs ZIM, Melbourne, 2022

68 runs vs ENG, Providence, 2024 SF