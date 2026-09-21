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IND vs JPN Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Historic T20I In India?

India will be up against Japan in the historic T20I between two teams played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan.

india vs japan live streaming details
India vs Japan T20I (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India are all set to take on Japan in the historic T20I on Tuesday in the Suzuki Cup. Both the teams will aim to gear up for the men’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026. It will be the first occasion when India will take on Japan in an international fixture. India will look forward to getting momentum ahead of the Asian Games while Japan will have a chance to test themselves against three-time champions.

The match will be played as part of celebrations marking 75 years of the diplomatic relations between India and Japan under the “Sport 75” initiative.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian side while Tilak Varma is appointed to be his deputy. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur will form the pace attack while Vaibha Sooryavanshi will aim to set the venue ablaze with some explosive hitting.

Leading run-scorer for Japan, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming , will captain the host team. Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb are the other two experienced players with more than 50 T20I caps to their name.

IND vs JPN match details

Match: India vs Japan, Suzuki Cup

Date: September 22, 2026

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi, Japan

Match time: 9:30 AM IST

Where to watch IND vs JPN historic T20I?

The historic T20I between India and Japan will be streamed on the FanCode app and website. Television broadcast of the clash will be done by Star Sports Network. In Japan, the landmark fixture will be broadcast free-to-air on Tochigi TV.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (captain), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wicket-keeper), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wicket-keeper), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.

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IND VS JAPAN 1ST T20
INDIA VS JAPAN CRICKET T20
IND VS JAPAN T20I
IND VS JPN LIVE
IND VS JPN LIVE STREAMING

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