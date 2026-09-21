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IND vs JPN Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Historic T20I In India?

Hyderabad: India are all set to take on Japan in the historic T20I on Tuesday in the Suzuki Cup. Both the teams will aim to gear up for the men’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026. It will be the first occasion when India will take on Japan in an international fixture. India will look forward to getting momentum ahead of the Asian Games while Japan will have a chance to test themselves against three-time champions.

The match will be played as part of celebrations marking 75 years of the diplomatic relations between India and Japan under the “Sport 75” initiative.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian side while Tilak Varma is appointed to be his deputy. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur will form the pace attack while Vaibha Sooryavanshi will aim to set the venue ablaze with some explosive hitting.

Leading run-scorer for Japan, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming , will captain the host team. Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb are the other two experienced players with more than 50 T20I caps to their name.

IND vs JPN match details