IND vs JPN Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Historic T20I In India?
India will be up against Japan in the historic T20I between two teams played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: India are all set to take on Japan in the historic T20I on Tuesday in the Suzuki Cup. Both the teams will aim to gear up for the men’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026. It will be the first occasion when India will take on Japan in an international fixture. India will look forward to getting momentum ahead of the Asian Games while Japan will have a chance to test themselves against three-time champions.
The match will be played as part of celebrations marking 75 years of the diplomatic relations between India and Japan under the “Sport 75” initiative.
Touchdown Tokyo 🛬— BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2026
All smiles as #TeamIndia has arrived for their historic one-off T20I against Japan and the #AsianGames 2026 campaign 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GfoJBVVknY
Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian side while Tilak Varma is appointed to be his deputy. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur will form the pace attack while Vaibha Sooryavanshi will aim to set the venue ablaze with some explosive hitting.
Leading run-scorer for Japan, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming , will captain the host team. Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb are the other two experienced players with more than 50 T20I caps to their name.
🇯🇵🔥 HISTORY IN THE MAKING! 🔥🇮🇳— 一般社団法人 日本クリケット協会｜ JCA Japan Cricket Association (@CricketJapan) September 4, 2026
史上初めて、日本🇯🇵とインド🇮🇳が日本の佐野国際クリケット場でT20インターナショナルの舞台で対戦します。！チケット情報や視聴方法については、近日中にお知らせします。🔥#japancricket #クリケット #India #JPNvIND #SuzukiCup2026 pic.twitter.com/sAZKECWZQS
IND vs JPN match details
Match: India vs Japan, Suzuki Cup
Date: September 22, 2026
Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi, Japan
Match time: 9:30 AM IST
Where to watch IND vs JPN historic T20I?
The historic T20I between India and Japan will be streamed on the FanCode app and website. Television broadcast of the clash will be done by Star Sports Network. In Japan, the landmark fixture will be broadcast free-to-air on Tochigi TV.
A new innings of friendship! 🇮🇳✨🇯🇵— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 21, 2026
75 years of friendship celebrated right on the 22-yard pitch!
Watch #JPNvIND T20I #SuzukiCup 👉 TUE, 22nd SEP, 9:30 AM on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi! pic.twitter.com/T4GMHUbRr2
Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.
Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (captain), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wicket-keeper), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wicket-keeper), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.