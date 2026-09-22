IND vs JPN: Abhishek Sharma Registers Unwanted Record With Golden Duck In Historic T20I
Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on a golden duck by Charlie Hara-Hinze in the first over.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for India in the one-off T20I against Japan which was reduced to five overs due to wet outfield. The match was delayed by three hours and the left-handed batter failed to provide any significant contribution as he was dismissed on a golden duck. He was dismissed by Charlie Hara-Hinze on the sixth ball of the opening over.
In the process, the left-handed batter achieved a feat which he won’t be very happy with. Abhishek became the cricketer with most T20 ducks in a calendar year by being dismissed on 0 on 10 occasions. No one was dismissed 10 times on a duck in a calendar year in the T20Is before Abhishek.
A golden duck for Abhishek Sharma against Japan.— Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) September 22, 2026
- Once a Slogger always a Slogger 🥶. pic.twitter.com/RsG8w3c8HP
He surpassed both Rashid Khan and Shadab Khan who have nine ducks in a calendar year in T20s. Rashid had scored nine ducks in 2019 from 56 matches while Shadab registered nine ducks from 42 matches in 2024.
Most ducks in a calendar year in T20s
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Runs
|Ducks
|Year
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|42*
|1306
|10*
|2026
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|56
|319
|9
|2019
|Shadab Khan
|Pakistan
|42
|511
|9
|2024
|Herschelle Gibbs
|South Africa
|33
|761
|8
|2009
|Sunil Narine
|West Indies
|64
|760
|8
|2017
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|53
|314
|8
|2021
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|66
|427
|8
|2022
|Alex Hales
|England
|42
|882
|8
|2023
|Richard Ngarava
|Zimbabwe
|28
|24
|8
|2024
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|75
|1373
|8
|2025
|Saim Ayub
|Pakistan
|41
|783
|8
|2025
Abhishek is also the joint-leader in the list of players with most ducks in the T20Is in a calendar year. From 27 T20Is, he has scored seven ducks in 2026 and leads the list along with Rwanda’s Orchide Tuyisenge, Zappy Bimenyimana and Pakistan’s Saim Ayub. All three of the other batters have scored seven ducks as well.
Most Ducks in a Calendar Year in T20s— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 22, 2026
10 - Abhishek Sharma (2026)*
9 - Rashid Khan (2019)
9 - Shadab Khan (2024)
8 - Herschelle Gibbs (2009)
8 - Sunil Narine (2017)
8 - Rashid Khan (2021)
8 - Rashid Khan (2022)
8 - Alex Hales (2023)
8 - Richard Ngarava (2024)
8 - S Rutherford… pic.twitter.com/u4CukTFEeR
Most ducks in a calendar year in T20Is
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Runs
|Ducks
|Year
|Zappy Bimenyimana
|Rwanda
|39
|145
|7
|2023
|Orchide Tuyisenge
|Rwanda
|36
|450
|7
|2023
|Saim Ayub
|Pakistan
|29
|581
|7
|2025
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|27*
|743
|7*
|2026
|Martin Akayezu
|Rwanda
|38
|252
|6
|2023
|Kevin Irakoze
|Rwanda
|37
|366
|6
|2023
|Luwsanzundui Erdenebulgan
|Mongolia
|13
|20
|6
|2024
|Richard Ngarava
|Zimbabwe
|20
|12
|6
|2024
|Daniel Gumyusenge
|Rwanda
|18
|277
|6
|2025
In the ongoing year, Abhishek scored two ducks in the T20I series against New Zealand in January. He also failed to score any runs in three of the matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. His sixth duck came against Ireland in the second T20I in June in Belfast. Also, his five first-ball ducks against New Zealand, USA, Ireland, New Zealand and Japan.
India survive upset scare against Japan
In the match reduced to five overs, Japan punched above their weight to give India a tough time in the field. The Indian team managed to post just 32/4 from five overs with captain Shreyas Iyer (16) being the highest run-scorer in the innings.
Japan were well placed in the hunt to take down the target but they failed to win in the last over. Axar Patel was the most effective bowler for India conceding only seven runs from his two overs.