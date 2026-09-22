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IND vs JPN: Abhishek Sharma Registers Unwanted Record With Golden Duck In Historic T20I

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on a golden duck by Charlie Hara-Hinze in the first over.

India vs japan abhishek sharma
File photo: Abhishek Sharma (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for India in the one-off T20I against Japan which was reduced to five overs due to wet outfield. The match was delayed by three hours and the left-handed batter failed to provide any significant contribution as he was dismissed on a golden duck. He was dismissed by Charlie Hara-Hinze on the sixth ball of the opening over.

In the process, the left-handed batter achieved a feat which he won’t be very happy with. Abhishek became the cricketer with most T20 ducks in a calendar year by being dismissed on 0 on 10 occasions. No one was dismissed 10 times on a duck in a calendar year in the T20Is before Abhishek.

He surpassed both Rashid Khan and Shadab Khan who have nine ducks in a calendar year in T20s. Rashid had scored nine ducks in 2019 from 56 matches while Shadab registered nine ducks from 42 matches in 2024.

Most ducks in a calendar year in T20s

PlayerCountryMatchesRunsDucksYear
Abhishek SharmaIndia42*130610*2026
Rashid KhanAfghanistan5631992019
Shadab KhanPakistan4251192024
Herschelle GibbsSouth Africa3376182009
Sunil NarineWest Indies6476082017
Rashid KhanAfghanistan5331482021
Rashid KhanAfghanistan6642782022
Alex HalesEngland4288282023
Richard NgaravaZimbabwe282482024
Sherfane RutherfordWest Indies75137382025
Saim AyubPakistan4178382025

Abhishek is also the joint-leader in the list of players with most ducks in the T20Is in a calendar year. From 27 T20Is, he has scored seven ducks in 2026 and leads the list along with Rwanda’s Orchide Tuyisenge, Zappy Bimenyimana and Pakistan’s Saim Ayub. All three of the other batters have scored seven ducks as well.

Most ducks in a calendar year in T20Is

PlayerCountryMatchesRunsDucksYear
Zappy BimenyimanaRwanda3914572023
Orchide TuyisengeRwanda3645072023
Saim AyubPakistan2958172025
Abhishek SharmaIndia27*7437*2026
Martin AkayezuRwanda3825262023
Kevin IrakozeRwanda3736662023
Luwsanzundui ErdenebulganMongolia132062024
Richard NgaravaZimbabwe201262024
Daniel GumyusengeRwanda1827762025

In the ongoing year, Abhishek scored two ducks in the T20I series against New Zealand in January. He also failed to score any runs in three of the matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. His sixth duck came against Ireland in the second T20I in June in Belfast. Also, his five first-ball ducks against New Zealand, USA, Ireland, New Zealand and Japan.

India survive upset scare against Japan

In the match reduced to five overs, Japan punched above their weight to give India a tough time in the field. The Indian team managed to post just 32/4 from five overs with captain Shreyas Iyer (16) being the highest run-scorer in the innings.

Japan were well placed in the hunt to take down the target but they failed to win in the last over. Axar Patel was the most effective bowler for India conceding only seven runs from his two overs.

TAGGED:

IND VS JAPAN T20
INDIA VERSUS JAPAN T20
ABHISHEK SHARMA VS JAPAN
IND VS JPN T20
IND VS JPN HISTORIC T20

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