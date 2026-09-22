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IND vs JPN: Abhishek Sharma Registers Unwanted Record With Golden Duck In Historic T20I

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for India in the one-off T20I against Japan which was reduced to five overs due to wet outfield. The match was delayed by three hours and the left-handed batter failed to provide any significant contribution as he was dismissed on a golden duck. He was dismissed by Charlie Hara-Hinze on the sixth ball of the opening over.

In the process, the left-handed batter achieved a feat which he won’t be very happy with. Abhishek became the cricketer with most T20 ducks in a calendar year by being dismissed on 0 on 10 occasions. No one was dismissed 10 times on a duck in a calendar year in the T20Is before Abhishek.

He surpassed both Rashid Khan and Shadab Khan who have nine ducks in a calendar year in T20s. Rashid had scored nine ducks in 2019 from 56 matches while Shadab registered nine ducks from 42 matches in 2024.

Most ducks in a calendar year in T20s