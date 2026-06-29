IND vs IRE T20 Series: Ireland Coach Resigns After Historic Series Win Against India; Here's Why
Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan stepped away from the coaching role after securing a historic series win against India.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: A few hours after guiding Ireland to a historic 2-0 series win over India, head coach Heinrich Malan has resigned from the coaching role with immediate effect. Ireland completed the clean sweep over the Indian team after beating them by one run in the second fixture of the series. It was Ireland’s first-series win over India in any format, as they had won the first match of the series by 34 runs.
"It has been an absolute privilege to work with these players, staff and the wider Irish cricket community. My family and I have had a wonderful experience living here, and we will look back on our time involved in Irish cricket with great affection," Malan said in a statement issued by Cricket Ireland.
█▓▒▒░░░BREAKING NEWS░░░▒▒▓█— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 29, 2026
Heinrich Malan to step down as Ireland Men's head coach - read more: https://t.co/LmOtfd6F7d#BackingGreen #FailteSolar pic.twitter.com/Ny3H7tYEjB
"On the field, we can look back with great pride on our historic T20 World Cup victory against England in Melbourne, our first-ever Test victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, the first home Test win vs Zimbabwe in Belfast, the historic T20 series win at home vs India and beating Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa as well as direct qualifications for T20 WC's through our consistent ability to challenge and beat the world's top teams."
Malan’s contract was set to last till early 2027, but the 45-year-old decided to step away from his role.
█▓▒▒░░░BREAKING NEWS░░░▒▒▓█— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 29, 2026
Gary Wilson has been appointed Ireland Men's new permanent head coach - read more: https://t.co/72vlJBtoge#BackingGreen #FailteSolar pic.twitter.com/Yz6xD76suy
Why did Malan resign from the coaching role?
Cricket Ireland and Malan agreed on the fact that it was the right time to end the association. Also, both parties were of the opinion that it was the right time to take charge of the new coach and prepare the team for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027 qualifiers.
Malan’s coaching stint
Malan was appointed in the role from January 2022. During his tenure, he led the team to all three of their Test victories (including their first-ever Test win) and also helped the team qualify for three consecutive T20 World Cups. Also, the team beat England and West Indies in the 2022 T20 World Cup. In Test cricket, they have defeated Zimbabwe twice while beat Afghanistan once.
Under his guidance, Ireland recently secured a historic win over India.
Who is the new coach?
Gary Wilson has been appointed as the new head coach of the Irish team. He has become the first Irish-born head coach of Ireland Men in over 30 years after John Wills in the early 1990s.
He will now play an important role for the team as Ireland are preparing for the qualification of the 2027 World Cup.