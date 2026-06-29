ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs IRE T20 Series: Ireland Coach Resigns After Historic Series Win Against India; Here's Why

Hyderabad: A few hours after guiding Ireland to a historic 2-0 series win over India, head coach Heinrich Malan has resigned from the coaching role with immediate effect. Ireland completed the clean sweep over the Indian team after beating them by one run in the second fixture of the series. It was Ireland’s first-series win over India in any format, as they had won the first match of the series by 34 runs.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work with these players, staff and the wider Irish cricket community. My family and I have had a wonderful experience living here, and we will look back on our time involved in Irish cricket with great affection," Malan said in a statement issued by Cricket Ireland.

"On the field, we can look back with great pride on our historic T20 World Cup victory against England in Melbourne, our first-ever Test victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, the first home Test win vs Zimbabwe in Belfast, the historic T20 series win at home vs India and beating Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa as well as direct qualifications for T20 WC's through our consistent ability to challenge and beat the world's top teams."

Malan’s contract was set to last till early 2027, but the 45-year-old decided to step away from his role.