ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India Skipper Shreyas Iyer Hails Ireland’s Professionalism After Series Loss

Hyderabad: Ireland defeated India 2-0 in the two-match T20I series to register a historic victory. The hosts scored 182 runs in the first match of the series to win by 34 runs, while in the second match played on Sunday (June 28), they scored 154 runs to win by one run. India captain Shreyas Iyer praised the professionalism of the Ireland player after the match.

"It's still definitely not a great series, honestly speaking, but kudos to them for the way they played. Ireland team, I think they showed professionalism and definitely had a tremendous idea about how the wicket was going to play and the field work there was phenomenal. So a comprehensive win to them and congratulations," Iyer said after the match.

The two-time T20 World Cup winners lost the second match by one run. This put an end to their 16 T20I series winning streak, which had been going on since 2023. This also meant that Iyer suffered his first series defeat since becoming India's new T20I captain.