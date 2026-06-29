IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India Skipper Shreyas Iyer Hails Ireland’s Professionalism After Series Loss
Ireland secured a thrilling one-run win in the second T20I against India in Belfast.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ireland defeated India 2-0 in the two-match T20I series to register a historic victory. The hosts scored 182 runs in the first match of the series to win by 34 runs, while in the second match played on Sunday (June 28), they scored 154 runs to win by one run. India captain Shreyas Iyer praised the professionalism of the Ireland player after the match.
"It's still definitely not a great series, honestly speaking, but kudos to them for the way they played. Ireland team, I think they showed professionalism and definitely had a tremendous idea about how the wicket was going to play and the field work there was phenomenal. So a comprehensive win to them and congratulations," Iyer said after the match.
Relive the final moments as Ireland Men sealed the series against India ☘️#BackingGreen | #IREvIND | #FailteSolar pic.twitter.com/K8MUb2sb3O— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 28, 2026
The two-time T20 World Cup winners lost the second match by one run. This put an end to their 16 T20I series winning streak, which had been going on since 2023. This also meant that Iyer suffered his first series defeat since becoming India's new T20I captain.
Iyer admitted that the batting fell short in terms of reading the surface.
"Absolutely. I feel the bowlers, they were phenomenal in terms of their execution today. But we fell a bit short in our batting. We were, we fell a bit short in terms of analysing how the wicket is going to play and also converting singles into twos. I think they definitely outplayed us in that department," he added.
The series win marks Ireland’s first-ever win over India in any format. India had the 16-series winning streak in T20Is, the most among the full member nations. Earlier, Pakistan had the longest run of 11 between 2016 and 2018.
Ireland win the 2️⃣nd T20I by 1 run and clinch the series.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2026
Up next for #TeamIndia is the T20I series against England.
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/L8GAMNqUC4#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/lvGbGWPcVv
India will play against England in a five-match T20I series. The series opener will be played in Durham on July 1, and the following matches will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester (July 4), Trent Bridge in Nottingham (July 7), See Younkers Stadium in Bristol (July 9), and the Rose Bowl in Southampton (July 11).
After losing against Ireland, India will be aiming to bounce back with a series victory over England. On the other hand, England will be aiming to take advantage of playing at home and win the series.