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IND vs IRE 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Potential Debut?

Hyderabad: India are all set to take on Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series in Belfast. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to get a potential debut in the opening fixture. However, considering the weather forecast for the upcoming match, the fixture might be affected by the showers.

If Sooryavnashi gets his debut, the 16-year-old will become the youngest player to make a debut for India in international cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of debuting at the age of 16 years and 205 days in 1989 against Pakistan.

India will be aiming to kick-start the series with a victory against Ireland as they will take on England in the five-match series.

india vs ireland weather forecast (Screen grab)

According to the BBC Weather forecast, light rain and cloudy conditions are expected to be there throughout Friday. The possibility of showers stretching across the afternoon and evening might hamper the game. The rain probability is expected to be in the range of 30 and 43 per cent during the scheduled match time. Also, the temperature will be between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius.

IRE vs IND 1st T20I: Passing showers predicted