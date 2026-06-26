IND vs IRE 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Potential Debut?
IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Rain is likely to threaten the opening match of the bilateral series between India and Ireland.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: India are all set to take on Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series in Belfast. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to get a potential debut in the opening fixture. However, considering the weather forecast for the upcoming match, the fixture might be affected by the showers.
If Sooryavnashi gets his debut, the 16-year-old will become the youngest player to make a debut for India in international cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of debuting at the age of 16 years and 205 days in 1989 against Pakistan.
India will be aiming to kick-start the series with a victory against Ireland as they will take on England in the five-match series.
According to the BBC Weather forecast, light rain and cloudy conditions are expected to be there throughout Friday. The possibility of showers stretching across the afternoon and evening might hamper the game. The rain probability is expected to be in the range of 30 and 43 per cent during the scheduled match time. Also, the temperature will be between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius.
IRE vs IND 1st T20I: Passing showers predicted
The forecast predicts frequent passing showers, but it does not indicate heavy rainfall. Thus, the match might witness rain interruptions, and it can be played with reduced overs, but the fixture is likely to take place.
IRE vs IND 1st T20I: Head to Head records
Both teams have played eight T20Is amongst them, with India dominating the matchup. India have won all the matches with the last battle taking place at the 2024 T20 World Cup.
IRE vs IND 1st T20I: Where and how to watch?
The opening match of the T20I series between India and Ireland will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday, June 26. The match is set to commence at 6 PM IST, with the toss set to take place at 5:30 PM IST.
The Indian fans can watch the match on the Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be on the Sony LIV app and website.