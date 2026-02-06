ETV Bharat / sports

India vs England U19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Under-19 2026 World Cup Final Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: India will be aiming to win their record-extending sixth title when they take on England in the final of the Under-19 World Cup on Friday. Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament so far and will aim to continue their winning streak in the final as well.

India have won five titles

India have been crowned as the champions of the tournament five times in the past (1999-2000, 2007-08, 2012, 2017-18 and 2021). They are now aiming to win the sixth title. The team has been unbeaten in the tournament, beating five teams. They defeated the USA, followed by victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand to top the Group stage. India then outplayed Zimbabwe and arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Sixes.

England have won one title

England won the tournament in 1998, but the trophy has eluded them since then. The team reached the final of the 2022 edition, and it was against India, but they suffered a defeat by four wickets. In the 55 matches played against India Under-19, England Under-19 have suffered a defeat on 41 occasions. It will be a replay of the 2022 final for both teams as they are up against each other in the title decider on Friday.

India vs England U19 Live Streaming details

When and where will the Under-19 2026 World Cup final take place?