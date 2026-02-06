India vs England U19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Under-19 2026 World Cup Final Live Streaming?
India vs England U19 Live Streaming: The article provides live streaming details of the Under19 World Cup final.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: India will be aiming to win their record-extending sixth title when they take on England in the final of the Under-19 World Cup on Friday. Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament so far and will aim to continue their winning streak in the final as well.
India have won five titles
India have been crowned as the champions of the tournament five times in the past (1999-2000, 2007-08, 2012, 2017-18 and 2021). They are now aiming to win the sixth title. The team has been unbeaten in the tournament, beating five teams. They defeated the USA, followed by victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand to top the Group stage. India then outplayed Zimbabwe and arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Sixes.
The pinnacle of the #U19WorldCup is here as England and India battle to become the 2026 champion 🏆
How to watch 👉 https://t.co/xPyPKzGMQU pic.twitter.com/c26oCvCKLr
England have won one title
England won the tournament in 1998, but the trophy has eluded them since then. The team reached the final of the 2022 edition, and it was against India, but they suffered a defeat by four wickets. In the 55 matches played against India Under-19, England Under-19 have suffered a defeat on 41 occasions. It will be a replay of the 2022 final for both teams as they are up against each other in the title decider on Friday.
With the ultimate glory in sight, captains Thomas Rew and Ayush Mhatre share their thoughts ahead of the #U19WorldCup Final 👊
India vs England U19 Live Streaming details
When and where will the Under-19 2026 World Cup final take place?
The India vs England U19 2026 World Cup final will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare in February 6, 2026. The match will commence at 1 PM IST.
When India vs England U19 final take place?
The toss for the U19 World Cup final between India and England will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
ONE. STEP. AWAY. 👊— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 6, 2026
The future stars are ready to etch their names in history as they look to seal India’s 6️⃣th title! 🏆#ICCMensU19WorldCup FINAL 👉 #INDvENG | FRI, 6th FEB, 12:50 PM#AyushMhatre #VaibhavSooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/u1h7f9c2Ci
Where to watch the Under-19 2026 World Cup Final India vs England U19?
India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Squads
India U19
Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
England U19
Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq