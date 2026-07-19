IND vs ENG: BCCI Names Harsh Dubey As Injury Replacement For Washington Sundar Ahead Of Third ODI
Board of Control for Cricket in India named Harsh Dubey as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the third ODI.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team will lock horns against England in the decisive third ODI of the three-match series against England on Sunday. Ahead of the fixture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a replacement for the injured all-rounder Washington Sundar. The team management have named Harsh Dubey as his replacement for the third ODI at Lord’s, London.
Sundar was ruled out due to sustaining a hamstring injury during the first innings of the second ODI against England in Cardiff. The all-rounder will undergo scans and will seek a specialist opinion for injury management.
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2026
Harsh Dubey added to #TeamIndia's ODI squad as a replacement for injured Washington Sundar.
More Details 🔽 | #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/Y6LgzTJAyS
The Indian team registered a win in the series opener, but England bounced back in the second fixture, thanks to Joe Root’s incredible knock of an unbeaten 99. For the third ODI, both teams will be squaring off on July 19, and India will be aiming to shrug off the disappointment from the recent T20I series defeat against Ireland and England.
Harsh Dubey’s international career
The 23-year-old Indian all-rounder has played just two ODI matches and taken four wickets so far. He will now look to impress at Lord’s with the spell. He has picked 35 wickets from 32 List A matches with an economy of 4.82.
Also, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as there are talks around Lord’s being the final ODI of his career. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has said that he will continue beyond the third ODI between India and England. He has registered scores of 11 and 26 in the series and will have to find ways in the last fixture.
The Indian batters seemed to have struggled in the English conditions in the T20s but the technical aspects in batting of experienced players like Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli have benefited the team in ODIs.
India’s updated squad for the third ODI
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey