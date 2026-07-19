ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: BCCI Names Harsh Dubey As Injury Replacement For Washington Sundar Ahead Of Third ODI

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team will lock horns against England in the decisive third ODI of the three-match series against England on Sunday. Ahead of the fixture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a replacement for the injured all-rounder Washington Sundar. The team management have named Harsh Dubey as his replacement for the third ODI at Lord’s, London.

Sundar was ruled out due to sustaining a hamstring injury during the first innings of the second ODI against England in Cardiff. The all-rounder will undergo scans and will seek a specialist opinion for injury management.

The Indian team registered a win in the series opener, but England bounced back in the second fixture, thanks to Joe Root’s incredible knock of an unbeaten 99. For the third ODI, both teams will be squaring off on July 19, and India will be aiming to shrug off the disappointment from the recent T20I series defeat against Ireland and England.

Harsh Dubey’s international career