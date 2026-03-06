IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Jacks Overtake Misbah Ul Haq To Break 19-Year Record
Will Jacks played a knock of 35 runs from 20 balls to help England take the match close.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Will Jacks had a quite successful outing in the T20 World Cup 2026, and he played a brilliant knock in the semifinal against India at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday as well. Apart from being effective with the bat, he was handy with the ball as well, taking nine wickets in the edition so far.
Jacks played a key role for England in their chase of 254 with a knock of 35 runs from 20 deliveries, but his innings wasn ot good enough to take them over the finish line. He formed a 77-run partnership with Jacob Bethell, but a brilliant catch by Axar Patel ended his stay at the crease.
Will Jacks ink history
Jacks knock helped him achieve a special feat. In the tournament, he scored 226 runs, registering the most runs in the T20 World Cup while batting at No.6 or lower. Pakistan batter Misbah ul Haq owned the record previously, scoring 218 runs in the 2007 edition of the tournament. Cameron White of Australia is in third place with a tally of 175 runs.
Other records in IND vs ENG
The semifinal clash between India and England on Thursday saw multiple records being broken in the high-scoring affair. Also, the match recorded the second-highest aggregate as 499 runs were amassed in the match.
|Batsman
|Runs
|Edition
|Will Jacks
|226
|2026
|Mishbah Ul Haq
|218
|2007
|Cameron White
|175
|2010
|Michael Hussey
|171
|2010
|Sam Curran
|167
|2026
Highest match aggregates in Men’s T20Is
517 - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023
499 - IND vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026
496 - IND vs NZ, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026
489 - IND vs WI, Lauderhill, 2016
488 - NZ vs AUS, Auckland, 2018
488 - Bulgaria v Serbia, Sofia, 2022
Also, the fixture saw the most sixes recorded in a single T20 World Cup match.
Most sixes in a T20 WC match
34 - IND vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026 SF
31 - WI vs ZIM, Mumbai WS, 2026
30 - NED vs IRE, Sylhet, 2014
28 - IND vs ZIM, Chennai, 2026
25 - ENG vs ITA, Kolkata, 2026