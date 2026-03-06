ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Jacks Overtake Misbah Ul Haq To Break 19-Year Record

Will Jacks played a knock of 35 runs from 20 balls to help England take the match close.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026
File Photo: Will Jacks (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Will Jacks had a quite successful outing in the T20 World Cup 2026, and he played a brilliant knock in the semifinal against India at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday as well. Apart from being effective with the bat, he was handy with the ball as well, taking nine wickets in the edition so far.

Jacks played a key role for England in their chase of 254 with a knock of 35 runs from 20 deliveries, but his innings wasn ot good enough to take them over the finish line. He formed a 77-run partnership with Jacob Bethell, but a brilliant catch by Axar Patel ended his stay at the crease.

Will Jacks ink history

Jacks knock helped him achieve a special feat. In the tournament, he scored 226 runs, registering the most runs in the T20 World Cup while batting at No.6 or lower. Pakistan batter Misbah ul Haq owned the record previously, scoring 218 runs in the 2007 edition of the tournament. Cameron White of Australia is in third place with a tally of 175 runs.

Other records in IND vs ENG

The semifinal clash between India and England on Thursday saw multiple records being broken in the high-scoring affair. Also, the match recorded the second-highest aggregate as 499 runs were amassed in the match.

BatsmanRunsEdition
Will Jacks2262026
Mishbah Ul Haq2182007
Cameron White1752010
Michael Hussey1712010
Sam Curran1672026

Highest match aggregates in Men’s T20Is

517 - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023

499 - IND vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026

496 - IND vs NZ, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026

489 - IND vs WI, Lauderhill, 2016

488 - NZ vs AUS, Auckland, 2018

488 - Bulgaria v Serbia, Sofia, 2022

Also, the fixture saw the most sixes recorded in a single T20 World Cup match.

Most sixes in a T20 WC match

34 - IND vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026 SF

31 - WI vs ZIM, Mumbai WS, 2026

30 - NED vs IRE, Sylhet, 2014

28 - IND vs ZIM, Chennai, 2026

25 - ENG vs ITA, Kolkata, 2026

TAGGED:

T20 WORLD CUP 2026
WILL JACKS RECORDS
IND VS ENG SEMIFINAL T20 WC
IND VS ENG

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.