IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Jacks Overtake Misbah Ul Haq To Break 19-Year Record

Hyderabad: Will Jacks had a quite successful outing in the T20 World Cup 2026, and he played a brilliant knock in the semifinal against India at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday as well. Apart from being effective with the bat, he was handy with the ball as well, taking nine wickets in the edition so far.

Jacks played a key role for England in their chase of 254 with a knock of 35 runs from 20 deliveries, but his innings wasn ot good enough to take them over the finish line. He formed a 77-run partnership with Jacob Bethell, but a brilliant catch by Axar Patel ended his stay at the crease.

Will Jacks ink history

Jacks knock helped him achieve a special feat. In the tournament, he scored 226 runs, registering the most runs in the T20 World Cup while batting at No.6 or lower. Pakistan batter Misbah ul Haq owned the record previously, scoring 218 runs in the 2007 edition of the tournament. Cameron White of Australia is in third place with a tally of 175 runs.

Other records in IND vs ENG

The semifinal clash between India and England on Thursday saw multiple records being broken in the high-scoring affair. Also, the match recorded the second-highest aggregate as 499 runs were amassed in the match.

Batsman Runs Edition Will Jacks 226 2026 Mishbah Ul Haq 218 2007 Cameron White 175 2010 Michael Hussey 171 2010 Sam Curran 167 2026

Highest match aggregates in Men’s T20Is

517 - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023

499 - IND vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026