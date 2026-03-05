IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson’s 89 Powers India to 253/7. Dew and England Stand Between Them and Final
Riding on Sanju Samson’s blistering 89 and a ferocious collective assault, India have posted 253 for 7 at the Wankhede.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Mumbai: On a ground where chases have become folklore and dew writes its own script, India have hurled down a gauntlet so heavy that even England’s celebrated batting order will feel the weight of it.
Put in by England skipper Brook, who won the toss on a surface expected to turn slick under lights, Sanju Samson and Company have piled up a staggering 253 for 7 in 20 overs — a score that demands perfection in pursuit.
The toss, lost by Surya, seemed a small skirmish. The real war began at 0.3. Jofra Archer’s early thunder was met with audacity. A back-of-length ball outside off was cross-batted down the ground for four. The next over fine leg disappeared into the Mumbai night — six more. Samson, unbothered by pace, announced intent with a swagger that set the Powerplay ablaze.
Abhishek Sharma’s brief stay — 9 off 7 — ended in familiar fashion, offspin proving kryptonite yet again as Will Jacks found Phil Salt in the deep. India were 20 for 1 in the second over, and England sensed a crack. But what followed was a counterattack so emphatic that it altered the geometry of the semifinal.
Samson was dropped on 25 — a chipped drive to mid-on that England’s captain spilt. It would haunt them. The very next ball Archer banged it short; Samson pulled it into the second tier. By the end of three overs, India were 34 for 1, Samson already 25 off 11.
Ishan Kishan joined the fray with equal hostility. Dawson’s flight was lofted; Curran’s pace used; Rashid forced onto the back foot. The fifty came in 4.3 overs. The Powerplay closed at 67 for 1, Samson 41 off 20, Kishan 16 off 9 — the only blemish Abhishek’s overreach against Jacks.
Rashid’s first over conceded just six, a temporary slowing of the pulse. But Dawson’s introduction detonated the calm: 19 runs in the eighth over, Samson reaching a 26-ball fifty with a towering six over extra cover. It was his purple patch in India, blue crystalized — seven fours, three sixes, precision wrapped in fury.
At 92 for 1 after eight, England were scrambling. Curran’s ninth over vanished for 20. Samson cleared deep midwicket; Kishan hammered long-on. India rocketed to 112 for 1 at nine overs, run rate 12.44.
Rashid, England’s thinking bowler, struck when Kishan miscued for 39 off 18 — a 97-run stand in 45 balls ended. Yet the platform was imperial: 117 for 2.
Shivam Dube’s promotion ahead of Tilak Varma was tactical muscle. Rashid’s googly or not, Dube’s response was the same — mowed for six, twice in the 12th over that cost 15. Samson, meanwhile, was nearing something epic. Archer’s leg cutter disappeared; 150 came in 12.4 overs.
Then, inexplicably, came the moment that may yet define this semifinal.
On 89, cruising, Samson reached for a wide, 89kph length ball from Jacks and found sweeper cover. Out for 89 off 42 — 8 fours, 7 sixes. An ovation followed; so did a murmur. Eleven short of a hundred, India’s captain had surrendered a personal landmark — and perhaps left 15 or 20 more on the table.
At 160 for 3 in 13.1 overs, England had oxygen.
Suryakumar Yadav’s cameo — a sweep for six and then a stumping off Rashid — was brief. India were 190 for 4 in 15.4 when Rashid completed his spell: 4 overs, 41 runs, 2 wickets. Respectable figures on a night of excess.
Then came the death overs — and with them, carnage.
Hardik Pandya’s no-look ramp off Overton was theatre; three consecutive boundaries in the 17th over pushed India beyond 200 in 16.5 overs. Dube, still and statuesque against the slower ball, hauled Curran for six. Yet in the blur, a direct hit ran him out for 43 off 25 — a vital hand, if slightly frenetic.
At 205 for 4 after 17, England needed yorkers and ice.
Archer’s 18th was paradox: Tilak Varma carved three audacious sixes — over long-on, over backward point — before a 149kph yorker splintered leg stump. Twenty-one off seven balls, partnership 28 off eight; impact disproportionate to duration.
The 19th over hemorrhaged 20. Hardik fetched Jacks for six, refused singles, then launched straight. He was run out for 27 off 12 — but the damage was irreversible.
India finished on 253 for 7. It is their highest total in a T20 World Cup semifinal. It is also a number soaked in context
Now comes the real question: Can they defend it?
Wankhede under lights is a different creature. Dew settles like a film, skidding the ball onto the bat. Chasing sides here often feel liberated; 200-plus totals have been hunted down in IPL lore. England’s batting — Buttler, Salt, Brook, Livingstone, Jacks — is built for velocity.
Yet 254 in a semifinal is Everest, especially when dew has not really rained.
India’s bowlers must thread three needles: New-ball strikes. If Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh can disrupt England’s Powerplay, 253 becomes psychological ballast.
Grip vs dew. Spinners may struggle. Axar Patel’s flatter trajectory and pace-off variations will matter more than extravagant turn.
Death discipline. Yorkers must be nailed; pace-off must be disguised. England will target 60 in the last four — India cannot allow it.
England will argue the toss advantage is theirs; the dew will ease stroke play. But scoreboards create their own moisture — a sheen of pressure. Every dot ball tonight will echo louder.
Samson’s 89 has given India altitude. Dube’s muscle and Hardik’s bravado have given them distance. The fielders, who saw a drop cost England dear, must now be immaculate themselves.
At 253 for 7, India stand not merely ahead but towering. Yet Wankhede remembers chases. England believe in them. The semifinal is now a duel between dew and discipline. Between audacity and arithmetic. India have set history alight. In three hours, we will know if it burns bright — or burns them.