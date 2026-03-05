ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson’s 89 Powers India to 253/7. Dew and England Stand Between Them and Final

By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: On a ground where chases have become folklore and dew writes its own script, India have hurled down a gauntlet so heavy that even England’s celebrated batting order will feel the weight of it.

Put in by England skipper Brook, who won the toss on a surface expected to turn slick under lights, Sanju Samson and Company have piled up a staggering 253 for 7 in 20 overs — a score that demands perfection in pursuit.

The toss, lost by Surya, seemed a small skirmish. The real war began at 0.3. Jofra Archer’s early thunder was met with audacity. A back-of-length ball outside off was cross-batted down the ground for four. The next over fine leg disappeared into the Mumbai night — six more. Samson, unbothered by pace, announced intent with a swagger that set the Powerplay ablaze.

Abhishek Sharma’s brief stay — 9 off 7 — ended in familiar fashion, offspin proving kryptonite yet again as Will Jacks found Phil Salt in the deep. India were 20 for 1 in the second over, and England sensed a crack. But what followed was a counterattack so emphatic that it altered the geometry of the semifinal.

Samson was dropped on 25 — a chipped drive to mid-on that England’s captain spilt. It would haunt them. The very next ball Archer banged it short; Samson pulled it into the second tier. By the end of three overs, India were 34 for 1, Samson already 25 off 11.

Ishan Kishan joined the fray with equal hostility. Dawson’s flight was lofted; Curran’s pace used; Rashid forced onto the back foot. The fifty came in 4.3 overs. The Powerplay closed at 67 for 1, Samson 41 off 20, Kishan 16 off 9 — the only blemish Abhishek’s overreach against Jacks.

Rashid’s first over conceded just six, a temporary slowing of the pulse. But Dawson’s introduction detonated the calm: 19 runs in the eighth over, Samson reaching a 26-ball fifty with a towering six over extra cover. It was his purple patch in India, blue crystalized — seven fours, three sixes, precision wrapped in fury.

At 92 for 1 after eight, England were scrambling. Curran’s ninth over vanished for 20. Samson cleared deep midwicket; Kishan hammered long-on. India rocketed to 112 for 1 at nine overs, run rate 12.44.

Rashid, England’s thinking bowler, struck when Kishan miscued for 39 off 18 — a 97-run stand in 45 balls ended. Yet the platform was imperial: 117 for 2.

Shivam Dube’s promotion ahead of Tilak Varma was tactical muscle. Rashid’s googly or not, Dube’s response was the same — mowed for six, twice in the 12th over that cost 15. Samson, meanwhile, was nearing something epic. Archer’s leg cutter disappeared; 150 came in 12.4 overs.

Then, inexplicably, came the moment that may yet define this semifinal.

On 89, cruising, Samson reached for a wide, 89kph length ball from Jacks and found sweeper cover. Out for 89 off 42 — 8 fours, 7 sixes. An ovation followed; so did a murmur. Eleven short of a hundred, India’s captain had surrendered a personal landmark — and perhaps left 15 or 20 more on the table.

At 160 for 3 in 13.1 overs, England had oxygen.

Suryakumar Yadav’s cameo — a sweep for six and then a stumping off Rashid — was brief. India were 190 for 4 in 15.4 when Rashid completed his spell: 4 overs, 41 runs, 2 wickets. Respectable figures on a night of excess.