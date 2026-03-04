ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Promises Fearless England In Mumbai Shootout

Mumbai: On the eve of a T20 World Cup semifinal that feels as much theatre as sport, England captain Harry Brook did not indulge in hype. He acknowledged the scale of the upcoming big one: “It’s a dream come true… to play in a World Cup semi-final against the home nation on a very iconic ground.” But quickly pivoted to something more grounded: Freedom, bravery and discomfort.

England are not coming to Mumbai to admire the occasion. They are coming, as Brook put it, “to go out there and just play with freedom, play brave, and take it to them as much as we can.”

The “them”, of course, is India, tournament favourites, playing at home, backed by noise and numbers. But Brook’s England have thrived on tightrope acts.

Close Games, Big Belief

England’s route to the semifinal has not been flawless. In fact, Brook was candid: “We haven’t quite played that perfect performance, and I feel like it’s just around the corner,” he said.

What they have done, repeatedly, is win from positions of discomfort. “We’ve won them in tight games, which in World Cups proves to be very important,” he said. “We’ve won games… which we probably shouldn’t have won, and it just feels like we’ve never really been out of any games so far,” Brook said.

That sense of permanence — never being out of it — is England’s psychological edge. It is not invincibility, Brook insisted. “No, definitely not unbeatable.” But it is belief forged under pressure.

He referenced the composure shown in a chase requiring 40 off the last three overs. “The way Jackson and Ray played it in the night, they were extremely calm to get us over the line,” he recalled. Brook knows, in knockout cricket, calmness is currency.

India Favourites, But Not Untouchable

Brook did not dispute the premise that India are the team to beat. “I do believe that India were favourites from the start of the competition, as they should be on their home soil, home crowds, and knowing the venues better than anyone else,” he said.

But he also leaned on T20’s volatility. “T20 is such a fickle game, and anything can happen,” Brook said. England, under Brook’s captaincy, have quietly built an impressive win percentage over the past year. When that statistic was put to him, he shrugged it off with a casual “that’s news to me.”

It was not false modesty. It was consistency of tone. England are not leaning on numbers. They are leaning on method.

Make India Uncomfortable

When pressed on tactical challenges, Brook revealed the core of England’s approach. “We obviously get a lot of stats. We’ve got a lot of videos. We can see where the batters are trying to hit the ball… we know the matchups,” he said.

The plan? “It’s just about trying to fiddle the ball to make sure that it’s uncomfortable for their batters for as long as possible, really.” That word — uncomfortable — was deliberate. Against a batting lineup that adapts quickly, England’s bowlers must delay rhythm.

“My job is to try and make it as uncomfortable for them as possible.” In Mumbai, where the ball skids and the boundaries beckon, discomfort might mean subtle changes of pace, smart angles into the pitch, or aggressive match-up bowling against India’s left-right combinations.

Spin Narrative, Rewritten

India’s spin battery, particularly mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and the all-round control of Axar Patel, looms large. The semifinal will be played on a central strip that previously offered turn, with 14 wickets falling to spin across two matches.

Brook refused to accept that England are vulnerable. “I feel like England always get a bad rap about playing against spin,” he said. “We’ve gone to Sri Lanka and we’ve won six games in a row against a subcontinent side who are very good in their own backyard,” he added.