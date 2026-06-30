ETV Bharat / sports

India vs England T20 Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Hyderabad: World Champions India will take on England in a five-match series starting from July 1. All five matches will be played in England, with the series set to start on Wednesday. At the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

India will enter the series after an embarrassing 2-0 series win against Ireland. England, on the other hand have not played a T20I since their seven-run loss to India in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. England will be aiming to avenge their loss in the marquee tournament against the Men in Blue.

Here’s all you need to know about the India-England T20I series

Venues

All five T20Is between India and England are to be played at different venues. The series opener will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, while the second fixture will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The remaining three matches will be hosted at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the County Ground in Bristol and the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Schedule

July 1 - 1st T20I - Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (10 PM)