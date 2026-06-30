India vs England T20 Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming And Telecast Details
India will play England in a five-match T20I series starting on July 1, 2026.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: World Champions India will take on England in a five-match series starting from July 1. All five matches will be played in England, with the series set to start on Wednesday. At the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.
India will enter the series after an embarrassing 2-0 series win against Ireland. England, on the other hand have not played a T20I since their seven-run loss to India in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. England will be aiming to avenge their loss in the marquee tournament against the Men in Blue.
Here’s all you need to know about the India-England T20I series
Belfast ✈️ Durham#TeamIndia touches down for the #ENGvIND limited-overs challenge 💪 pic.twitter.com/siysPbObgd— BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2026
Venues
All five T20Is between India and England are to be played at different venues. The series opener will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, while the second fixture will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The remaining three matches will be hosted at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the County Ground in Bristol and the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
Schedule
July 1 - 1st T20I - Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (10 PM)
July 4 - 2nd T20I - Old Trafford, Manchester (7 PM)
July 7 - 3rd T20I - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (10 PM)
July 9 - 4th T20I - County Ground, Bristol (10 PM)
July 11 -5th T20I - The Rose Bowl, Southampton (7 PM)
Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (WK), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), James Coles, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
Live streaming details
The five-match T20I series between India and England will be televised on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the series will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.