ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG Squad Announcement: Where And How To Watch BCCI Press Conference?

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet on Saturday to select a total of four teams, including the T20I series against England and Ireland. They will finalise the teams for the white-ball series against England and Ireland.

According to the BCCI release, the selection committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters, and it will be followed by a press conference.

Before the announcement of the team, there have been talks that Shreyas Iyer will be given captaincy of the T20 team, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. There have also been discussions that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might get a chance for the series against Ireland. Also, Rajat Patidar is in contention.

The Indian team is currently playing a one-off Test against Afghanistan and have chosen to bat after winning the toss. Manav Suthar has made his debut in the playing XI for the national side. The team will also play three ODIs against the Afghan side after the completion of the one-off Test.

All eyes will be on the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, which is likely to be taken away from him after a poor season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently.

IND vs ENG squad announcement press conference details