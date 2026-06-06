IND vs ENG Squad Announcement: Where And How To Watch BCCI Press Conference?
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce a total of four Indian teams on Saturday.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet on Saturday to select a total of four teams, including the T20I series against England and Ireland. They will finalise the teams for the white-ball series against England and Ireland.
According to the BCCI release, the selection committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters, and it will be followed by a press conference.
Before the announcement of the team, there have been talks that Shreyas Iyer will be given captaincy of the T20 team, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. There have also been discussions that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might get a chance for the series against Ireland. Also, Rajat Patidar is in contention.
The Indian team is currently playing a one-off Test against Afghanistan and have chosen to bat after winning the toss. Manav Suthar has made his debut in the playing XI for the national side. The team will also play three ODIs against the Afghan side after the completion of the one-off Test.
🚨 TEAM INDIA SELECTION MEETING TOMORROW 🚨— Vikram Sharma (@vikram_sharma11) June 5, 2026
Ajit Agarkar-led selectors will meet in Mumbai to pick squads for the Ireland and England T20I series.
Key decisions on the agenda:
• Shreyas Iyer emerges as the frontrunner for T20I captaincy.
• India A squad for the Sri Lanka…
All eyes will be on the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, which is likely to be taken away from him after a poor season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently.
IND vs ENG squad announcement press conference details
When to watch the press conference for the IND vs ENG squad announcement?
The press conference for the squad announcement will be held at 1 PM IST on the fourth floor of the BCCI headquarters.
Where to watch the live broadcast of the BCCI press conference?
The live broadcast of the press conference will be shown on the Star Sports Network, and it will be addressed
Where to watch the live streaming of the BCCI press conference?
The BCCI press conference will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
Which teams will be announced in the press conference?
In the press conference, India will announce the squad for the white-ball series against England and Ireland, the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and India A’s two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka.