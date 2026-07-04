ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Jofra Archer Returns As England Name Playing XI Even Before Toss

Hyderabad: Naming the playing XI a few hours before the toss has become the new normal for the England cricket team. They stuck to the same ahead of the second T20I against India on July 4 and named the playing XI for the fixture. The team include two changes with the express pacer of the side returning to the lineup.

The second T20I of the five-match series will be played on July 4at the Old Trafford in Manchester starting from 7 PM. The first match was abandoned due to rain after the first innings was concluded. India posted 189/7 while batting first in the fixture thanks to the fifties from Abhishek Sharma and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Two changes in the playing XI

The playing XI includes two changes with Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue returning to the lineup. Archer will replace Saqib Mahmood while Tongue, who had earned his maiden call-up, will replace Luke Wood.

Archer is returning to the shortest format after a stellar Test series against New Zealand. Despite playing only two fixture out of the three in the series, he was named Player of the Series.