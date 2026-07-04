IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Jofra Archer Returns As England Name Playing XI Even Before Toss
England have named their playing XI for the second T20 of the five-match series against India with two changes.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Naming the playing XI a few hours before the toss has become the new normal for the England cricket team. They stuck to the same ahead of the second T20I against India on July 4 and named the playing XI for the fixture. The team include two changes with the express pacer of the side returning to the lineup.
The second T20I of the five-match series will be played on July 4at the Old Trafford in Manchester starting from 7 PM. The first match was abandoned due to rain after the first innings was concluded. India posted 189/7 while batting first in the fixture thanks to the fifties from Abhishek Sharma and skipper Shreyas Iyer.
Two changes in the playing XI
The playing XI includes two changes with Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue returning to the lineup. Archer will replace Saqib Mahmood while Tongue, who had earned his maiden call-up, will replace Luke Wood.
Archer is returning to the shortest format after a stellar Test series against New Zealand. Despite playing only two fixture out of the three in the series, he was named Player of the Series.
Harry Brook leads as England confirm their squad for the ODI series against India 💪— ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2026
Read more 👉 https://t.co/3c6bjsvDaL pic.twitter.com/ZBHczuFX2z
The right-arm pacer took 11 wickets at an average of 22.81, becoming England's leading wicket-taker in the series. The 30-year-old Archer continued his impressive form in the IPL, where he was the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 season with 25 wickets in 16 matches.
Tongue will play his first T20 international match and has picked 29 wickets from 21 matches with an economy of 9.07 and a strike rate of 12.05.
Two changes for Manchester 🔁— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 3, 2026
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England playing XI for the second T20
Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tonge.
India squad
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dubey, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.