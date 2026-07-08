ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Sanju Samson Snub

"The first thing is that regarding the clarity Sanju Samson needed, he has been given that from my side. That's a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach. That conversation is not going to come outside," Gambhir said.

Speaking after India's record loss in the fourth T20I, Gambhir refused to reveal the conversation between him and Samson.

Hyderabad: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed himself over the growing debate around the omission of Sanju Samson from the squad during the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced him and got his much-awaited debut in the second fixture.

Samson’s exclusion has become one of the biggest talking points after India succumbed to a 125-run defeat against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batter was Man of the Tournament for the Indian team in their successful T20 World Cup title run, was dropped in the second match against England, did not play in the third match and was also omitted from the Indian squad for the series against Zimbabwe.

Gambhir opined in the press conference that there is still room for Samson to make a comeback in the national team.

"Regarding Sanju, we are very clear what he has done for India has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series."

The former Indian cricketer also defended India’s selection policy, saying the team management is backing the best team combination.

India’s 125-run loss at Trent Bridge was their biggest ever by runs in T20 internationals. The visitors were bundled out on just 76 in 11.4 overs. The win gave England a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against the English outfit.