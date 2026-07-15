ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Axar Patel Storms In Top 10 of All-rounders Rankings After Heroics In 1ST ODI

Hyderabad: India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has closed in on the top spot in the newly released batters' rankings for the ODIs. New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell is at the top position in the latest rankings. Gill gained some ground on Mitchell after smashing an unbeaten 80 before retiring hurt midway through the chase of 259 against England in the series opener. Axar Patel has entered the top 10 of the rankings, occupying ninth position with a jump of three places.

The India ODI captain has reached 803 from 793 and moved close to Mitchell, who is at the top spot with 814 ratings. Gill had the top post on two occasions, once in late 2023 and then in early 2025. He now has the opportunity to climb to the top once again.

Mitchell is currently in action in the series against the West Indies. He has scored 65 and 28 in the two matches so far. Mitchell has three more ODIs to keep the lead, while Gill will play only two more matches against England.

Axar Patel into top 10 of the all-rounders’ rankings

Axar Patel has entered the top 10 of the all-rounders’ rankings. In the first ODI against England, he picked four wickets and also scored a half-century, playing a pivotal role in India’s six-wicket win. The Gujarat all-rounder was rewarded for his performance with the Player of the Match for his performance.