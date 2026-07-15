IND vs ENG: Axar Patel Storms In Top 10 of All-rounders Rankings After Heroics In 1ST ODI
India batter Shubman Gill is within touching distance of the top spot in the ODI batters rankings where Daryl Mitchell is in the No.1 position.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has closed in on the top spot in the newly released batters' rankings for the ODIs. New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell is at the top position in the latest rankings. Gill gained some ground on Mitchell after smashing an unbeaten 80 before retiring hurt midway through the chase of 259 against England in the series opener. Axar Patel has entered the top 10 of the rankings, occupying ninth position with a jump of three places.
The India ODI captain has reached 803 from 793 and moved close to Mitchell, who is at the top spot with 814 ratings. Gill had the top post on two occasions, once in late 2023 and then in early 2025. He now has the opportunity to climb to the top once again.
India and New Zealand's top-order batters go head-to-head for the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings 👏🏏https://t.co/dZRKBcBvuV— ICC (@ICC) July 15, 2026
Mitchell is currently in action in the series against the West Indies. He has scored 65 and 28 in the two matches so far. Mitchell has three more ODIs to keep the lead, while Gill will play only two more matches against England.
Axar Patel into top 10 of the all-rounders’ rankings
Axar Patel has entered the top 10 of the all-rounders’ rankings. In the first ODI against England, he picked four wickets and also scored a half-century, playing a pivotal role in India’s six-wicket win. The Gujarat all-rounder was rewarded for his performance with the Player of the Match for his performance.
Axar has climbed three places from 12th to reach No.9 in the all-rounders’ rankings. He overtook USA's Milind Kumar, Pakistan's Salman Agha and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga with his latest jump and earned a 213 rating to his name. Ravindra Jadeja has already lost two places to 17th after not being selected in the ODI squad for England.
India beat England by six wickets in the first ODI
India registered a six-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series thanks to an impressive bowling performance. They first bundled out the opposition on 258 thanks to a four-wicket haul from Axar Patel and then chased down the target in 45.2 overs as the Indian all-rounder played a knock of 57 runs.
India vs England ODI schedule
1st ODI - July 14
2nd ODI - July 16
3rd ODI - July 19