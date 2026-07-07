IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt The Nottingham Fixture?
India will be up against England in the third T20I of the five-match series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: India will be aiming to bounce back after a series of disappointing results recently in the third ODI against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Tuesday. India came into the series after a 0-2 defeat against Ireland. The opening match of the series was abandoned due to rain after the conclusion of the first innings. In the second T20I in Manchester, they suffered a defeat against India.
In the previous fixture, India posted 190/7 on the scoreboard thanks to crucial contributions from Abhishek Sharma (49) and Ishan Kishan (43). Shreyas Iyer also played a knock of 37 runs to help the team post a decent total. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers for taking three wickets for the English side.
Bright and sunny here at Trent Bridge as #TeamIndia begin training for the 3rd T20I against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/u1EiS6Az4u— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2026
England chased down the target in 19 overs courtesy of Jacob Bethell’s unbeaten knock of 76 runs from 46 deliveries. Harry Brook (39) and Tom Banton (39) also chipped in with key contributions. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, but none of the other bowlers managed to deliver in the match.
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Our XI is in for @TrentBridge! 🏏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2026
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Head to head record
A total of 32 T20Is have been played between these two teams, with India winning 18 matches. 13 of the fixtures were won by the opposition. One match ended in a no result.
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 weather report
A full-length contest is on the cards as the rain probability is only around 3 to 4 % throughout the match. The breezy conditions will offer some help for the seam bowlers early in the innings. So, the match will be played for the full 20 overs, and it will produce a result.
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 pitch report
Trent Bridge is known to be one of the premier batting venues in England, and so the fixture is likely to produce another high-scoring contest. The Indian batters flourish on such surfaces, and so it is expected to be a high-scoring contest.
Squads
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood