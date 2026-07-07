ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt The Nottingham Fixture?

Hyderabad: India will be aiming to bounce back after a series of disappointing results recently in the third ODI against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Tuesday. India came into the series after a 0-2 defeat against Ireland. The opening match of the series was abandoned due to rain after the conclusion of the first innings. In the second T20I in Manchester, they suffered a defeat against India.

In the previous fixture, India posted 190/7 on the scoreboard thanks to crucial contributions from Abhishek Sharma (49) and Ishan Kishan (43). Shreyas Iyer also played a knock of 37 runs to help the team post a decent total. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers for taking three wickets for the English side.

England chased down the target in 19 overs courtesy of Jacob Bethell’s unbeaten knock of 76 runs from 46 deliveries. Harry Brook (39) and Tom Banton (39) also chipped in with key contributions. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, but none of the other bowlers managed to deliver in the match.

Head to head record