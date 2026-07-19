ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Weather Update: When And Where To Watch Details, Pitch Report And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The three-match ODI series between India and England will head to a thrilling conclusion at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19. The series is poised at 1-1, and so it will be a decider at the iconic ground.

England bounced back in the last match after suffering a defeat in the series opener by six wickets, thanks to Joe Root’s unbeaten 99 in Cardiff that helped the hosts to level the series. With this knock, Root registered his fifth consecutive half-century.

India will be banking on senior pro Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer’s form in the deciding match. Their batters seemed to have been struggling in the English conditions so far, but the team will be eyeing their batting unit.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI weather report

The weather on Sunday seems to be ideal, and a full 50-over game is on the cards. The weather forecast predicts sunny skies with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 23°C. There is only 15 probability of rain, and so the spectators can get a full-length match to view. The English conditions will offer some swing early in the innings for the bowlers, and so they can get wickets in the powerplay.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI details

Date: Sunday, July 19