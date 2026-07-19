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IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Weather Update: When And Where To Watch Details, Pitch Report And All You Need To Know

IND vs ENG Weather Update: India will be up against England in the third ODI at Lord’s, London.

india vs england 3rd odi live streaming details
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI weather report (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 19, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The three-match ODI series between India and England will head to a thrilling conclusion at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19. The series is poised at 1-1, and so it will be a decider at the iconic ground.

England bounced back in the last match after suffering a defeat in the series opener by six wickets, thanks to Joe Root’s unbeaten 99 in Cardiff that helped the hosts to level the series. With this knock, Root registered his fifth consecutive half-century.

India will be banking on senior pro Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer’s form in the deciding match. Their batters seemed to have been struggling in the English conditions so far, but the team will be eyeing their batting unit.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI weather report

The weather on Sunday seems to be ideal, and a full 50-over game is on the cards. The weather forecast predicts sunny skies with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 23°C. There is only 15 probability of rain, and so the spectators can get a full-length match to view. The English conditions will offer some swing early in the innings for the bowlers, and so they can get wickets in the powerplay.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI details

Date: Sunday, July 19

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Start time: 11 AM local time, 3:30 PM IST

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Where and how to watch details?

Indian fans can watch the match on the Sony Sports network. For digital streaming, the viewers can tune in to the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI pitch report

The Lord’s surface traditionally offers some early help for the fast bowlers with noticeable seam movement and swing under the overcast conditions. Batting becomes easier as the game progresses, and another competitive match is expected to be on the cards.

Head to head record

In the 109 matches played between the two teams, India holds the advantage with 59 victories while England have won 45 fixtures. Three games ended in a tie, while two matches yielded no result.

Squads

England: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Harsh Dubey, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

TAGGED:

IND VS ENG WEATHER UPDATE
INDIA VS ENGLAND ODI SERIES
IND VS ENG 3RD ODI WEATHER UPDATE
IND VS ENG PITCH REPORT
IND VS ENG 3RD ODI

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