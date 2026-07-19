IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Weather Update: When And Where To Watch Details, Pitch Report And All You Need To Know
IND vs ENG Weather Update: India will be up against England in the third ODI at Lord’s, London.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: The three-match ODI series between India and England will head to a thrilling conclusion at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19. The series is poised at 1-1, and so it will be a decider at the iconic ground.
England bounced back in the last match after suffering a defeat in the series opener by six wickets, thanks to Joe Root’s unbeaten 99 in Cardiff that helped the hosts to level the series. With this knock, Root registered his fifth consecutive half-century.
India will be banking on senior pro Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer’s form in the deciding match. Their batters seemed to have been struggling in the English conditions so far, but the team will be eyeing their batting unit.
London Calling 📍👋 #TeamIndia has arrived for the all-important series decider 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TwpVIepLw1— BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2026
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI weather report
The weather on Sunday seems to be ideal, and a full 50-over game is on the cards. The weather forecast predicts sunny skies with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 23°C. There is only 15 probability of rain, and so the spectators can get a full-length match to view. The English conditions will offer some swing early in the innings for the bowlers, and so they can get wickets in the powerplay.
Lord's 📍— BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2026
📸 #TeamIndia putting in the work at the Home of Cricket for one last push 🔥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gyVdrAJvob
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI details
Date: Sunday, July 19
Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
Start time: 11 AM local time, 3:30 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Where and how to watch details?
Indian fans can watch the match on the Sony Sports network. For digital streaming, the viewers can tune in to the JioHotstar app and website.
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI pitch report
The Lord’s surface traditionally offers some early help for the fast bowlers with noticeable seam movement and swing under the overcast conditions. Batting becomes easier as the game progresses, and another competitive match is expected to be on the cards.
Head to head record
In the 109 matches played between the two teams, India holds the advantage with 59 victories while England have won 45 fixtures. Three games ended in a tie, while two matches yielded no result.
Squads
England: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.
India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Harsh Dubey, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.