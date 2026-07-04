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IND vs ENG 2ND T20I Weather Report: Rain Threat Looming Over Second Match Of The Series

India will be up against England in the second T20I of the five-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester.

india vs england 2nd t20 weather report
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I weather report (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 4, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India will square off against England in the second T20I of the five-match series on July 4 at Old Trafford, Manchester. After the first match of the series got washed out, both teams will be hoping that the weather will be better in the second game.

The series opener at Chester-Le-Street ended in a no result after the visitors posted 189/7 courtesy of half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Rain arrived after India’s innings, and no ball was played after that, forcing the umpires to abandon the contest.

After India lost to Ireland by 2-0 in the series, they would be aiming to return back to the winning ways.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 weather report

Rain is a possibility once again in the second match of the series. According to AccuWeather, the rain probability during the first innings is between 40 to 44%. In the second innings, it goes down to 38%. The rain probability looks highest at the start of the second innings. Also, the temperature is around 19 degree celsius.

Head to head

India have won 18 matches in the matchup between the two teams while England have managed to win 12. Both teams enjoy a close contest.

india vs england 2nd t20 weather report
IND vs ENG 2ND T20I Weather Report (Accuweather screen grab)

Squads

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna

India vs England T20 Series schedule

July 1 - 1st T20I - Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (10 PM)

July 4 - 2nd T20I - Old Trafford, Manchester (7 PM)

July 7 - 3rd T20I - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (10 PM)

July 9 - 4th T20I - County Ground, Bristol (10 PM)

July 11 -5th T20I - The Rose Bowl, Southampton (7 PM)

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IND VS ENG RAIN FORECAST
IND VS ENG 2ND T20
INDIA VS ENGLAND T20 SERIES
IND VS ENG WEATHER REPORT

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