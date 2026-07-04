ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 2ND T20I Weather Report: Rain Threat Looming Over Second Match Of The Series

Hyderabad: India will square off against England in the second T20I of the five-match series on July 4 at Old Trafford, Manchester. After the first match of the series got washed out, both teams will be hoping that the weather will be better in the second game.

The series opener at Chester-Le-Street ended in a no result after the visitors posted 189/7 courtesy of half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Rain arrived after India’s innings, and no ball was played after that, forcing the umpires to abandon the contest.

After India lost to Ireland by 2-0 in the series, they would be aiming to return back to the winning ways.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 weather report

Rain is a possibility once again in the second match of the series. According to AccuWeather, the rain probability during the first innings is between 40 to 44%. In the second innings, it goes down to 38%. The rain probability looks highest at the start of the second innings. Also, the temperature is around 19 degree celsius.

Head to head

India have won 18 matches in the matchup between the two teams while England have managed to win 12. Both teams enjoy a close contest.