IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Breaks Rahul Dravid’s Long-Standing Record With Half-Century In 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli surpassed Rahul Dravid’s record with a knock of 65 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Records and Virat Kohli have become synonymous in the cricketing world nowadays as he often inks his name in the record books. The former Indian skipper continued his habit once again in the second ODI of the three-match series against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday (July 16). The 38-year-old walked in after Shubman Gill’s dismissal and surpassed Rahul Dravid’s record of scoring the most runs by an Indian in England.
Kohli got off the mark with a straight drive against express pacer Jofra Archer and inked his name in the record books right there as he went past Dravid in an elite list.
Kohli scripts history
Kohil now has the most runs against England across all formats (2646 and counting) as an Indian. He has played 59 matches (79 innings) on English soil. Previously, the record was held by veteran India batter Dravid, who scored 2645 runs in England across all formats. Also, Kohli’s tally of 2646 is the most by any Asian batter in international cricket on English soil.
Most Intl Runs in England (Indians)— Niraj Kumar Kushwaha (@Nirajku11362609) July 16, 2026
2646 - 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶*
2645 - Rahul Dravid
2626 - Sachin Tendulkar
2308 - Rohit Sharma
1949 - Sourav Ganguly
1869 - MS Dhoni
New Record 👏
Most Runs By An Asian Batter In England
|Player
|Runs
|Virat Kohli
|2646*
|Rahul Dravid
|2645
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2626
|Rohit Sharma
|2317*
|Mahela Jayawardene
|2211
In the overall list of visiting batters, only Viv Richards (3402), Steve Smith (3348), Ricky Ponting (2833), and Allan Border (2799) have more runs than Kohli in England.
Most fifties by an Indian batter in England
Kohli now holds the record for the most fifties (19) by an Indian batter in international cricket against England. He surpasses Australian batter Steve Smith.
Another day, another Tendulkar record falls to the great Virat Kohli... 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ICegtmDTZR— Kohlistic🔥 (@Kohlistic18) July 16, 2026
Most ODI fifties in SENA countries
During the second ODI against England, Kohli scored his 30th ODI fifty in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations, surpassing Dravid’s tally of 29 half-centuries. Kohli has three centuries in England. He has played 17 Test matches, scoring 1,096 runs at an average of 33.21. He has 1378 runs in 35 ODI matches with an average of 51.03 and has amassed 192 runs in seven T20Is.
Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting’s record
Kohli moved past Australian player Ricky Ponting to become the fifth most-capped player in international cricket. The match marked his 561st international appearance, taking him past Ponting’s tally of 560 matches. The only four players above him in the list are Sachin Tendulkar (664), Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594) and Sanath Jayasuriya (586).
Most international appearances
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1989-2013
|664
|Mahela Jayawardene
|1997-2015
|652
|Kumar Sangakkara
|2000-2015
|594
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|1989-2011
|586
|Virat Kohli
|2008-2026
|561
|Ricky Ponting
|1995-2012
|560
|MS Dhoni
|2004-2019
|538