ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Breaks Rahul Dravid’s Long-Standing Record With Half-Century In 2nd ODI

Hyderabad: Records and Virat Kohli have become synonymous in the cricketing world nowadays as he often inks his name in the record books. The former Indian skipper continued his habit once again in the second ODI of the three-match series against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday (July 16). The 38-year-old walked in after Shubman Gill’s dismissal and surpassed Rahul Dravid’s record of scoring the most runs by an Indian in England.

Kohli got off the mark with a straight drive against express pacer Jofra Archer and inked his name in the record books right there as he went past Dravid in an elite list.

Kohli scripts history

Kohil now has the most runs against England across all formats (2646 and counting) as an Indian. He has played 59 matches (79 innings) on English soil. Previously, the record was held by veteran India batter Dravid, who scored 2645 runs in England across all formats. Also, Kohli’s tally of 2646 is the most by any Asian batter in international cricket on English soil.

Most Runs By An Asian Batter In England