India vs England 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series Opener?
India vs England 1st T20I weather report: Rain might hamper Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s chances of the debut.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: India are aiming to bounce back in form after suffering a series defeat against Ireland by 2-0. The team suffered a defeat in their first T20I match after winning the T20 World Cup 2026. Men in Blue will now aim to boost their morale with a victory over the hosts. England are coming on the back of a Test series defeat against New Zealand but this is their first T20I series after making it to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Although India captain Shreyas Iyer was tight-lipped about the inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI, his debut has become the talking point since India went for the Ireland and England tour. However, the rain might prolong the wait for his international debut.
IND vs ENG 1st T20 weather report
The series opener between India and England is set to start at 5:30 PM local time. According to AccuWeather, there is a 34% chance at 6 PM, while the chance of rain is 37% at 7 PM. The rain probability is rising as time progresses. At 8 PM, the rain probability is 44%, while at 9 PM it jumps to 48%. Afterwards. It is hovering around 50%. Also, the temperature is hovering around 15 to 20 degrees Celsius. Also, the conditions are predicted to be overcast throughout the contest, and so fast bowlers might play a key role in the match.
Pitch report
This year, it has been a mixed bag of results at the venue as the T20 Blast matches were played at the ground. 161 has been the average 1st innings score from 84 matches. Durham has the highest score at the venue with a total of 231/5.
From five T20I matches, 163 has been the average 1st innings score. Three matches were won by the teams batting first while two were won by the chasing side.
Squads
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood.
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi