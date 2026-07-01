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India vs England 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series Opener?

Hyderabad: India are aiming to bounce back in form after suffering a series defeat against Ireland by 2-0. The team suffered a defeat in their first T20I match after winning the T20 World Cup 2026. Men in Blue will now aim to boost their morale with a victory over the hosts. England are coming on the back of a Test series defeat against New Zealand but this is their first T20I series after making it to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Although India captain Shreyas Iyer was tight-lipped about the inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI, his debut has become the talking point since India went for the Ireland and England tour. However, the rain might prolong the wait for his international debut.

IND vs ENG weather report (AccuWeather screen grab)

IND vs ENG 1st T20 weather report

The series opener between India and England is set to start at 5:30 PM local time. According to AccuWeather, there is a 34% chance at 6 PM, while the chance of rain is 37% at 7 PM. The rain probability is rising as time progresses. At 8 PM, the rain probability is 44%, while at 9 PM it jumps to 48%. Afterwards. It is hovering around 50%. Also, the temperature is hovering around 15 to 20 degrees Celsius. Also, the conditions are predicted to be overcast throughout the contest, and so fast bowlers might play a key role in the match.