‘You Never Know’: Shreyas Iyer Reponds On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Highly Anticipated Debut
India will lock horns with England in the first T20I of the five-match bilateral series on Wednesday, July 1.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has broken the silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s highly anticipated debut ahead of the first T20I of the five-match series against England. The match will be played on July 1 in Durham, and the Indian skipper came up with a ‘you never know what's going to happen’ remark while answering a query related to Sooryavanshi.
All the Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the international debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi but he has been warming the bench since the start of the Ireland series. The first T20I of the five-match series against England will be played in Durham on July 1, and the topic has been up for discussion amongst the cricket fraternity once again.
In the press conference ahead of the first T20I against England, Shreyas was asked whether the teenage sensation would be included in the playing XI. Answering the question, Shreyas chose not to disclose the team’s plans.
"You never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. This is very private,” he stated.
"This is something that we discuss in the team. We can't let everyone know about what combination we are going to play and let the opponents know that this is going to happen. He is a prodigy and whenever he gets an opportunity to play, he will definitely do (a) brilliant (job)."
After India lost the series against Ireland, it seems that the calls for Sooryavnashi’s inclusion have risen. When asked about the hype around the youngster, Shreyas downplayed it.
"I am not seeing any such thing. Really, I don't know. Neither do I follow news, nor do I follow what is going on in social media, Instagram. I have not heard anything," Iyer said.
India have dominated the matchup against England, winning 18 out of the 30 matches played between these two. 12 of them were won by England.