ETV Bharat / sports

‘You Never Know’: Shreyas Iyer Reponds On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Highly Anticipated Debut

Hyderabad: Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has broken the silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s highly anticipated debut ahead of the first T20I of the five-match series against England. The match will be played on July 1 in Durham, and the Indian skipper came up with a ‘you never know what's going to happen’ remark while answering a query related to Sooryavanshi.

All the Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the international debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi but he has been warming the bench since the start of the Ireland series. The first T20I of the five-match series against England will be played in Durham on July 1, and the topic has been up for discussion amongst the cricket fraternity once again.

In the press conference ahead of the first T20I against England, Shreyas was asked whether the teenage sensation would be included in the playing XI. Answering the question, Shreyas chose not to disclose the team’s plans.

"You never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. This is very private,” he stated.