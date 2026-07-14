ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs ENG 1ST ODI Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch Series Opener For Free?

Hyderabad: India and England are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series after the five-match T20 series between the two teams. The first ODI will be played today (July 14) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting at 3:30 PM IST.

India had a poor T20 series, losing 0-4. However, the 50-over format presents a completely different Indian team, captained by Shubman Gill. Three senior players—Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah—are returning to the team. This makes the Indian team look quite different from the T20 team.

Batting depth

Indian captain Shubman Gill has inherited a nearly complete squad as he begins to formulate his combination for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. India's batting line-up looks strong. Rohit and Gill are set to play together again at the top of the order. Gill enters this series in excellent form. He has scored 373 runs in five innings this year at an average of 93.3 and a strike rate of 117, including three half-centuries and one century.

Additionally, Kohli is nearing several milestones. Birmingham will see his 300th ODI innings, and he is just 203 runs shy of 15,000 ODI runs. Since the start of 2025, he has maintained an impressive average of 123 in his last seven ODI innings. KL Rahul, who scored 139 against Afghanistan, could also maintain wicketkeeping duties in addition to his role in the middle order, while Shreyas Iyer will return to his preferred number 4 position.

Head to head

India has lost the T20 series, but over the past decade, the visiting team has had the upper hand in this rivalry. Since 2010, India has won seven of the nine bilateral ODI series played against England. However, 110 ODI matches have been played between India and England, with India leading with 61 wins, while England has won 44. Three matches ended in no result and two were tied.