IND Vs ENG 1ST ODI Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch Series Opener For Free?
IND vs ENG ODI Streaming Details: The opening match of the bilateral series can be viewed for free in India.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: India and England are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series after the five-match T20 series between the two teams. The first ODI will be played today (July 14) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting at 3:30 PM IST.
India had a poor T20 series, losing 0-4. However, the 50-over format presents a completely different Indian team, captained by Shubman Gill. Three senior players—Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah—are returning to the team. This makes the Indian team look quite different from the T20 team.
Batting depth
Indian captain Shubman Gill has inherited a nearly complete squad as he begins to formulate his combination for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. India's batting line-up looks strong. Rohit and Gill are set to play together again at the top of the order. Gill enters this series in excellent form. He has scored 373 runs in five innings this year at an average of 93.3 and a strike rate of 117, including three half-centuries and one century.
The road to the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2027 continues! 🇮🇳✌️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 14, 2026
After whitewashing Afghanistan at home, #TeamIndia now take on England in a 3-match ODI series. 💪
Will Shubman Gill & Co. begin with a win in Birmingham? 👀#ENGvIND | 1st ODI 👉 TUE, 14th JULY, 2:30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/ga1cpoc9DX
Additionally, Kohli is nearing several milestones. Birmingham will see his 300th ODI innings, and he is just 203 runs shy of 15,000 ODI runs. Since the start of 2025, he has maintained an impressive average of 123 in his last seven ODI innings. KL Rahul, who scored 139 against Afghanistan, could also maintain wicketkeeping duties in addition to his role in the middle order, while Shreyas Iyer will return to his preferred number 4 position.
Head to head
India has lost the T20 series, but over the past decade, the visiting team has had the upper hand in this rivalry. Since 2010, India has won seven of the nine bilateral ODI series played against England. However, 110 ODI matches have been played between India and England, with India leading with 61 wins, while England has won 44. Three matches ended in no result and two were tied.
Hitman well and truly knows how to set the tone early! 🚀#RohitSharma will look to be an absolute force at Edgbaston 🔥#ENGvIND 1st ODI | TUE, 14 JULY | LIVE on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/06zvuJVJJC— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2026
India vs England 1st ODI live streaming details
Where to watch the India vs England ODI series for free?
The first match of the India vs England ODI series will be shown on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The most crucial part, the free telecast of the India vs England 1st ODI, will be available on DD Sports.
Fresh format, fresh start! #ENGvIND— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 13, 2026
After the T20Is, #TeamIndia is ready to regroup and conquer the 50-over format. Don't miss a single moment of the action! 👇 pic.twitter.com/WU4OT5Sj81
Squads
India
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna.
England
Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed