ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs BAN-W: Shree Charani Scripts History During India’s 40-Run Win Over Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Indian beat Bangladesh in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup semifinal to secure their 10th final appearance in the tournament. During India’s dominant win by 40 runs, left-arm spinner Shree Charani scripted her name in the record books. She finished the match with the bowling figures of 4-1-14-1 and achieved a crucial milestone of taking 50 T20I wickets in her career. With this, she became the fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets.

Shree Charani becomes fastest to 50 wickets

The left-arnm spinner achieved the milestone in her 29th match, surpassing Kuldeep Yadav’s record across men’s and women’s cricket. She is now the fastest Indian to complete 50 T20I wickets. Kuldeep had achieved the feat in 30 matches.

The 22-year-old scripted the record by dismissing Bangladesh opener Juairiya Ferdous in the sixth over of the innings. Bangladesh were in need of acceleration while chasing 150 and Ferdous tried to play a shot across the line against delivery that was spinning across her. It took top edge of the bat and wicketekeeper Richa Ghosh took the catch.

Charani also bowled a maiden over during her spell. Notably, she achieved the landrmak of 50 T20I wickets quicker than many established names in the Indian cricket like Kuldeep Ydav, Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh.

Fastes to 50 T20I wickets for India

Shree Charani - 29 matches (India Women)