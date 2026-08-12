ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Bangladesh Series Faces Threat Of Getting Cancelled; Here’s Why?

Hyderabad: The revelation of the dates by the Afghanistan board for the series against Men in Blue has put the Bangladesh-India series on the verge of cancellation. Afghanistan have announced that they will play a three-match T20I series. All of the matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and the dates for the fixtures are September 13, September 15 and September 17, respectively.

“The ACB hereby confirms that the India tour of Afghanistan 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 17. The ACB further confirms that the dates of the event have been confirmed and agreed with BCCI and the venues of the scheduled matches have also been finalised," ACB CEO Naseeb Khan wrote to the board’s commercial partners as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Why is the Bangladesh vs India series on the verge of cancellation?