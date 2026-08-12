India vs Bangladesh Series Faces Threat Of Getting Cancelled; Here’s Why?
The overlap with the dates of the Afghanistan series has put the Bangladesh-India series in danger of cancellation.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: The revelation of the dates by the Afghanistan board for the series against Men in Blue has put the Bangladesh-India series on the verge of cancellation. Afghanistan have announced that they will play a three-match T20I series. All of the matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and the dates for the fixtures are September 13, September 15 and September 17, respectively.
“The ACB hereby confirms that the India tour of Afghanistan 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 17. The ACB further confirms that the dates of the event have been confirmed and agreed with BCCI and the venues of the scheduled matches have also been finalised," ACB CEO Naseeb Khan wrote to the board’s commercial partners as quoted by Cricbuzz.
🚨 NO INDIA Vs BANGLADESH SERIES 🚨— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) August 11, 2026
- With the Afghanistan series confirmed, the possibility of India touring Bangladesh in September has almost been ruled out. (Cricbuzz). pic.twitter.com/8iCOSV46Lf
Why is the Bangladesh vs India series on the verge of cancellation?
The scheduling of the T20I series against Afghanistan is clashing with dates earmarked by the Bangladesh cricket board. Earlier, the Bangladesh board had planned the series against India from September 1 to 13 for the six white-ball games. But with at least one match of the series clashing with the other tour, the plan might be foiled.
India vs Bangladesh tour cancelled last year
India's white-ball tour to Bangladesh was originally scheduled to be played in August 2025 but it was postponed due to political instability and rising diplomatic tensions. After that, Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman was restricted by the BCCI despite being roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.
The strained relations between the two countries continued in the T20 World Cup 2026, which was also held in India. Bangladesh refused to play their matches in India citing security reasons, and they were removed from the competition after their move.
India will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka from August 15, while Bangladesh will be up against Australia in a two-match Test series as well. It will be the first occasion when they will tour Australia for a white-ball series.