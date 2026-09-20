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IND-W vs BAN-W: Smriti Mandhana Overtakes Suzie Bates To Become Leading Run-getter In T20 Cricket

Hyderabad: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scripted history in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 as she achieved a crucial milestone in the second semifinal against Bangladesh women. The left-handed batter has become the leading run-getter in the women’s T20 cricket.

Ahead of the fixture, the 30-year-old needed eight runs to surpass the tally of the previous record holder Suzie Bates of New Zealand. Bates had scored 4758 runs in women’s T20Is while Mandhana had amassed 4751 runs. Mandhana was dismissed after scoring 37 runs from 18 deliveries but she etcher her name in the record books before walking back to the pavillion. During her knock, Mandhana also completed 100 sixes in women's T20Is and is at the

Mandhana completed the feat on the penultimate ball of the third over. Marufa Akter was delivering the over and she bowled a short delivery down the leg-side. The Indian opener played a pull shot backward square. She followed it up with another boundary on the next delivery with a slice over backward point region.

Harmanpreet Kaur (4287), Chamari Athapaththu (4282) and Sophie Devine (3817) make the top five highest run-getters in the women’s T20s.