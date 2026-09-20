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IND-W vs BAN-W: Smriti Mandhana Overtakes Suzie Bates To Become Leading Run-getter In T20 Cricket

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana inked her name in the record books becoming highest run-scorer in women’s T20Is.

smriti mandhana record
Smriti Mandhana (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 20, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST

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Updated : September 20, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST

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Hyderabad: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scripted history in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 as she achieved a crucial milestone in the second semifinal against Bangladesh women. The left-handed batter has become the leading run-getter in the women’s T20 cricket.

Ahead of the fixture, the 30-year-old needed eight runs to surpass the tally of the previous record holder Suzie Bates of New Zealand. Bates had scored 4758 runs in women’s T20Is while Mandhana had amassed 4751 runs. Mandhana was dismissed after scoring 37 runs from 18 deliveries but she etcher her name in the record books before walking back to the pavillion. During her knock, Mandhana also completed 100 sixes in women's T20Is and is at the

Mandhana completed the feat on the penultimate ball of the third over. Marufa Akter was delivering the over and she bowled a short delivery down the leg-side. The Indian opener played a pull shot backward square. She followed it up with another boundary on the next delivery with a slice over backward point region.

Harmanpreet Kaur (4287), Chamari Athapaththu (4282) and Sophie Devine (3817) make the top five highest run-getters in the women’s T20s.

Most runs in women's T20Is

4765 - Smriti Mandhana
4758 - Suzie Bates
4287 - Harmanpreet Kaur
4282 - Chamari Athapaththu
3817 - Sophie Devine

Smriti had broken multiple records as well, Earlier this year, she became the highest run-scorer in the women's international cricket surpassing compatriot Mithali Raj during the Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash against Hong Kong. She tore down Mithali's tally of 10,868 runs with a knock of 124 runs from 64 deliveries. She also registered highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history overtaking Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten 119 against Malaysia.

Most runs in women's cricket

Tests: Jan Brittin (1935)
ODIs: Mithali Raj (7805)
T20Is: Smriti Mandhana (4765)
Across formats: Smriti Mandhana (10964)

Last Updated : September 20, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST

TAGGED:

IND W VS BAN W
SMRITI MANDHANA RECORDS
SMRITI MANDHANA MOST RUNS WOMEN T20
ASIAN GAMES WOMEN CRICKET
IND W VS BAN W ASIA CUP

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