IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Second Consecutive Duck For Virat Kohli, Captain Gill Also Departs Early
It was the first time in Kohli's ODI career that he was dismissed for a duck in successive innings.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 9:29 AM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2025 at 9:54 AM IST
Adelaide: India was jolted early on with Virat Kohli going for his second duck and captain Shubman Gill also going back cheaply as Australian bowlers looked in command in the second ODI being played at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first. India were unchanged, while Australia made two changes, bringing in Alex Carey for Josh Philippe and Xavier Bartlett in place of Nathan Ellis.
Gill fell on just 9 in the 6th over to Bartlett as he tried to shuffle down the pitch and tried to up the tempo. He ended up chipping a catch to Marsh at mid-off.
In came Kohli, ghosts of his last duck looming large. Facing just his fourth delivery, the fear came true for the legendary Indian batter after he was trapped on the crease by the young Aussie gun Xavier Bartlett. The ball nipped back, trapping Kohli in the crease. The ball tracker showed it would have hit the middle of middle. It was the first time in Kohli's ODI career that he was dismissed for a duck in successive innings.
India were 29/2 after 10 overs with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer on the crease, trying to steady the ship.
Teams:
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj..
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.