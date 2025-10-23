ETV Bharat / sports

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Second Consecutive Duck For Virat Kohli, Captain Gill Also Departs Early

Virat Kohli walks from the field after he was dismissed for no score during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. ( AP )

Adelaide: India was jolted early on with Virat Kohli going for his second duck and captain Shubman Gill also going back cheaply as Australian bowlers looked in command in the second ODI being played at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first. India were unchanged, while Australia made two changes, bringing in Alex Carey for Josh Philippe and Xavier Bartlett in place of Nathan Ellis.

Gill fell on just 9 in the 6th over to Bartlett as he tried to shuffle down the pitch and tried to up the tempo. He ended up chipping a catch to Marsh at mid-off.