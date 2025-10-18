IND vs AUS: Most Runs, Most Sixes And More; Rohit And Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Multiple Records
The star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have the opportunity to break multiple records in the ODI series against Australia.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the verge of breaking multiple records as they will face Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on October 19 at 9:00 AM. Kohli is just 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest ODI run-scorer, while Rohit can become the highest six-hitter in ODI cricket.
Second-highest run-scorer in ODIs
Kohli has scored 14,181 ODI runs so far with an average of 57.88 and already holds the record for most centuries in the format with 51 centuries. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426). 54 more runs can take him ahead of the Sri Lankan star, and only Tendulkar will be at the top of the run charts.
67 more runs can also help Kohli ink his name in the record books. He has amassed 18,369 runs in white-ball cricket so far and is just behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,436). By overtaking Tendulkar, he can become the highest run-getter in white-ball cricket.
Rohit Sharma can ink multiple records
The Hitman has hit 344 sixes in the One-dayers and is just eight sixes away from surpassing Shahid Afridi in terms of hitting the most number of maximums in 50-over cricket. Afridi has 351 sixes in the ODIs, which is the most by any batter in the One-dayers.
Rohit has scored 990 runs from 19 matches against Australia in Australia with an average of 58.23, including four centuries and two fifties. He can become the first Indian to score 1000 runs against Australia in Australia. West Indies' Viv Richards owns the record for most bilateral ODI runs in Australia (1905).