IND vs AUS: Most Runs, Most Sixes And More; Rohit And Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Multiple Records

Hyderabad: India’s star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the verge of breaking multiple records as they will face Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on October 19 at 9:00 AM. Kohli is just 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest ODI run-scorer, while Rohit can become the highest six-hitter in ODI cricket.

Second-highest run-scorer in ODIs

Kohli has scored 14,181 ODI runs so far with an average of 57.88 and already holds the record for most centuries in the format with 51 centuries. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426). 54 more runs can take him ahead of the Sri Lankan star, and only Tendulkar will be at the top of the run charts.

67 more runs can also help Kohli ink his name in the record books. He has amassed 18,369 runs in white-ball cricket so far and is just behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,436). By overtaking Tendulkar, he can become the highest run-getter in white-ball cricket.