IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Lightning Stops Play After India Get Off To 52/0 From 4.5 Overs

The fifth T20I between India and Australia saw a bizarre phenomenon as the play was stopped due to lightning.

India vs Australia Fifth T20I play stopped
File Photo: Brisbane Cricket Ground (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 8, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

Updated : November 8, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

Brisbane: The fifth fixture of the India-Australia T20I series saw a bizarre phenomenon unfold as the play was stopped due to lightning after almost five overs. Australia, who are trailing by 1-2 in the series, chose to bowl after winning the toss. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a strong start to the Indian team as they amassed 52 runs from 4.5 overs for the opening wicket. They looked well settled, but the play was stopped due to lightning.

Abhishek Sharma, during his stay at the crease, also became the second fastest batter to 1000 T20I runs, achieving the feat from 28 innings, overtaking KL Rahul who has reached the milestone in 29 innings. The game was further delayed as a downpour also started after the team from both players walked out of the ground, and covers were brought in as the ground staff expected some rain.

A rain threat was already looming over the match as the rain probabillity throughout the contest was around 50%. In the second innings it was more as the number headed towards 60 % in the second innings. Some of the the spectators were being moved from the lower stands as well.

The rain after that delayed the match further but the covers remain in place to protect the 22-yard pitch.

Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

