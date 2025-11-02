IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India Level The Series With Five-Wicket Win
India levelled the T20I series against Australia with a Five-wicket win over the opposition.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team won the third T20I of the five-match series against Australia at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The team secured a five-wicket win thanks to a knock of an unbeaten 49 runs from just 23 deliveries from Washington Sundar. Arshdeep Singh, who was included in the playing XI for the first time in the series, shone with the ball, taking three wickets. The first match of the series was washed out due to rain, and Australia won the second game with ease. But India bounced back in the third game by securing a victory with a successful chase of 187 runs.
Chasing a target of 187, India always looked in control as they kept scoring around 10 runs per over from the start. The team lost wickets at regular intervals, but they scored 111/4 from 11.1 overs to keep themselves in control of the proceedings. Washington Sundar played a knock of unbeaten 49, laced with three boundaries and four sixes to take the team over the finish line. Nathan Ellis picked three wickets and Xavier Bartlett had an impressive economy of 7.50, but none of the other bowlers managed to trouble the opposition.
India has leveled the series 1-1 as Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar put on a show. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ie6wdGe1F0— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 2, 2025
Earlier in the match, India won the toss and elected to bowl, inviting the opposition to bat. Arshdeep Singh, who was given an opportunity for the first time in the series, struck by providing two early dismissals for the Indian team. Men in Blue were reduced to 14/2 soon, but Tim David walked in to stage a recovery soon. Mitchell Marsh (11) was dismissed on a low score, but he added 59 runs for the third wicket with David before walking back to the pavilion.
Stoinis (64) and David (74) then joined hands to add 45 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed. Stoinis continued his stay at the crease and helped the team post a total of 186. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy also took two wickets. Arshdeep received the Man of the Match award.
India will play against Australia in the fourth T20I on November 6 at the Gold Coast.