IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India Level The Series With Five-Wicket Win

Hyderabad: The Indian team won the third T20I of the five-match series against Australia at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The team secured a five-wicket win thanks to a knock of an unbeaten 49 runs from just 23 deliveries from Washington Sundar. Arshdeep Singh, who was included in the playing XI for the first time in the series, shone with the ball, taking three wickets. The first match of the series was washed out due to rain, and Australia won the second game with ease. But India bounced back in the third game by securing a victory with a successful chase of 187 runs.

Chasing a target of 187, India always looked in control as they kept scoring around 10 runs per over from the start. The team lost wickets at regular intervals, but they scored 111/4 from 11.1 overs to keep themselves in control of the proceedings. Washington Sundar played a knock of unbeaten 49, laced with three boundaries and four sixes to take the team over the finish line. Nathan Ellis picked three wickets and Xavier Bartlett had an impressive economy of 7.50, but none of the other bowlers managed to trouble the opposition.