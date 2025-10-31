IND vs AUS 2nd T20I:Australia Wins Toss And Elects To Bowl; Australia Makes One Change In Playing XI
Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team won the toss and chose to bat in the second T20I of the five-match series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh walked out for the toss. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
India are heading into the match with an unchanged playing XI from the previous game. Australia have made one change to their playing XI, replacing Josh Phillipe with Matthew Short.
Statements from both captains at the toss
Mitchell Marsh stated after losing the toss that the surface looks like a good one.
“We are going to bowl first. (Pitch) Looks like a good one, hopefully it won't change for 40 overs. We have one change - Short comes in for Philippe,” he commented.
Suryakumar Yadav mentioned after winning the coin toss that India wants to play an aggressive brand of cricket.
“We are happy to bat first. That is the brand of cricket (aggressive) we want to play. Shubman knows how to score runs. With him, you have to run hard between the wickets as well. We are playing the same team,” he mentioned.
Playing XI
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood