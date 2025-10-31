ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I:Australia Wins Toss And Elects To Bowl; Australia Makes One Change In Playing XI

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team won the toss and chose to bat in the second T20I of the five-match series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh walked out for the toss. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.

India are heading into the match with an unchanged playing XI from the previous game. Australia have made one change to their playing XI, replacing Josh Phillipe with Matthew Short.

Statements from both captains at the toss

Mitchell Marsh stated after losing the toss that the surface looks like a good one.

“We are going to bowl first. (Pitch) Looks like a good one, hopefully it won't change for 40 overs. We have one change - Short comes in for Philippe,” he commented.