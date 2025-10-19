ETV Bharat / sports

Kohli, Rohit Depart Early As India Struggle In Rain-Hit Perth ODI

India's Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia on Sunday. ( AP )

India's Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, left, gesture to each other during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Sunday (AP)

India is struggling at 37/3 after 11.5 overs, with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel at the crease. Australia will be chasing a revised score according to the DLS method. India had experienced a disastrous start, losing the wickets of captain Shubman Gill and veteran stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli within the first 10 overs.

Perth: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire as India were reduced to 25 for three when rain lashed Perth to interrupt the first ODI against Australia here on Sunday. The match is set to resume after almost two hours' hold due to rain delays at the Optus Stadium here.

Rohit and Kohli made a much-anticipated return to Indian cricket as they lined up to take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series. Australia won the toss on a green pitch at the Optus Stadium and opted to bowl. In walked Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit, however, was undone by the extra bounce as he was caught by Matthew Renshaw off Joshi Hazlewood for just 8 runs.

In walked Virat Kohli and registered an unwanted record to his name. He was dismissed for a duck, and it was his first duck in ODIs in Australia. Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was the one to dismiss Virat, who was brilliantly caught by Cooper Connolly at backward point.

India's Rohit Sharma walks off after being dismissed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday (AP)

The Indian fans were indeed disappointed as India slipped to 21 for 2. Gill was the third Indian batter to be dismissed, and he too did not trouble the scorers after making just 10. India was teetering at 25 for 3, and the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel had a lot of work to do to rebuild the innings. However, at 37 for 3 after 11.5 overs, the rain has stopped the play.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.