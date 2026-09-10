IND vs AFG: Yash Thakur Replaces Injured Harshit Rana For Afghanistan T20Is And Asian Games
Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur has replaced Harshit Rana in India’s squad for Afghanistan T20Is.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur has replaced India all-rounder Harshit Rana for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the upcoming Asian Games. The occasion will mark the second T20I series for Thakur after featuring in the series against Zimbabwe in July.
Thakur was rewarded for his impressive performance in last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he picked 18 wickets in seven matches. The right-arm pacer was also impressive on the tour to Zimbabwe, taking four wickets across two matches with an economy of 9.37.
Harshit Rana was rehabilitating from a hamstring injury at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, he suffered a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and was ruled out as a result of the injury.
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2026
Yash Thakur replaces Harshit Rana in India’s T20Is squads for Afghanistan T20Is & Asian Games
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“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Yash Thakur as a replacement for Harshit Rana in India’s squads for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games,” BCCI said in a release.
“The fast bowler was progressing well during his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). He sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and has subsequently been ruled out.”
The 27-year-old pacer has taken 81 wickets from 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches with an impressive economy of 7.04.
Pacer Yash Thakur replaces Harshit Rana in India's T20Is squads for Afghanistan series and Asian Games pic.twitter.com/3MSzHOJ4tt— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2026
Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar’s participation was marked as ‘subject to fitness’. However, several media reports have claimed that they are have been cleared by the medical team to participate in both competitions.
India updates squad for Afghanistan T20Is and Asian Games
Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.
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