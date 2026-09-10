ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AFG: Yash Thakur Replaces Injured Harshit Rana For Afghanistan T20Is And Asian Games

Hyderabad: Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur has replaced India all-rounder Harshit Rana for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the upcoming Asian Games. The occasion will mark the second T20I series for Thakur after featuring in the series against Zimbabwe in July.

Thakur was rewarded for his impressive performance in last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he picked 18 wickets in seven matches. The right-arm pacer was also impressive on the tour to Zimbabwe, taking four wickets across two matches with an economy of 9.37.

Harshit Rana was rehabilitating from a hamstring injury at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, he suffered a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and was ruled out as a result of the injury.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Yash Thakur as a replacement for Harshit Rana in India’s squads for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games,” BCCI said in a release.