IND vs AFG Only Test Day 2: India In Command As Manav Suthar Takes Three Wickets
India reduced Afghanistan to 113/5 on the second day of the one-off Test after declaring on 564/8.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST|
Updated : June 7, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s grip on the second day of the only Test strengthened as they reduced Afghanistan to 113/5 in Mullanpur. The team first declared the innings at 564/8 and then took three wickets of the opposition by the end of the second day.
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant started the proceedings for India from 368/3. They added 48 more runs in the partnership before the former was dismissed on 126. Pant also walked back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 81 runs. The Indian team lost the lower-order batters in quick succession, but Washington Sundar played a valiant knock of 52 runs to take the Indian team over the 550-run mark for the Men in Blue. The Indian team declared the innings on 564/8.
INDIA IN CONTROL. 🇮🇳🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2026
A massive first-innings total followed by a disciplined bowling display from #ManavSuthar, has kept India firmly in the driver's seat 👏🏏#INDvAFG | Only Test ➡️ DAY 3 | MON, 8 JUNE, 9 AM 🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/DIQah7gZOp
In response, the Indian bowlers dished out a clinical bowling effort. Manav Suthar picked three wickets while Prasidh Krishna picked two wickets. Rahmat Shah was the lone warrior for Afghanistan as he stayed at the crease by the end of the day. He scored an unbeaten 43 runs from 81 deliveries, laced with six boundaries. Afghanistan scored 113/5 by the end of the day, and India are leading by 451 runs.
To avoid the follow-on, Afghanistan need to score 364. With half the team already in the pavilion, it seems unlikely that Afghanistan will avoid the troublesome situation.
#RishabhPant back behind the stumps = doing what he does best! 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2026
From encouraging #KuldeepYadav to chirping at the batter, he’s keeping everyone entertained 🎙️#INDvAFG | Only Test ➡️ DAY 2 | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/6GHfw2TEnv pic.twitter.com/qfrR3ZMV2k
Impressive debut for Suthar
The left-arm spinner from Rajasthan had an impressive outing when he took the field at the international level for the first time. He first dismissed Abdul Malik and then followed it up with a wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, which was a crucial pick. He then took the wicket of Afsar Zazai in the last few minutes to cap off the day with three wickets on the second day of his debut Test.
Playing XI
India: KL Rahul,Yashasvi Jaiswal,Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c),Rishabh Pant (wk),Dhruv Jurel,Washington Sundar,Manav Suthar,Kuldeep Yadav,Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal,Rahmanullah Gurbaz,Abdul Malik,Rahmat Shah,Hashmatullah Shahidi (c),Afsar Zazai (wk),Azmatullah Omarzai,Sharafuddin Ashraf,Nangeyalia Kharote,Ziaur Rahman Sharifi,Mohammad Saleem Safi