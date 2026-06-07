ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AFG Only Test Day 2: India In Command As Manav Suthar Takes Three Wickets

Hyderabad: India’s grip on the second day of the only Test strengthened as they reduced Afghanistan to 113/5 in Mullanpur. The team first declared the innings at 564/8 and then took three wickets of the opposition by the end of the second day.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant started the proceedings for India from 368/3. They added 48 more runs in the partnership before the former was dismissed on 126. Pant also walked back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 81 runs. The Indian team lost the lower-order batters in quick succession, but Washington Sundar played a valiant knock of 52 runs to take the Indian team over the 550-run mark for the Men in Blue. The Indian team declared the innings on 564/8.

In response, the Indian bowlers dished out a clinical bowling effort. Manav Suthar picked three wickets while Prasidh Krishna picked two wickets. Rahmat Shah was the lone warrior for Afghanistan as he stayed at the crease by the end of the day. He scored an unbeaten 43 runs from 81 deliveries, laced with six boundaries. Afghanistan scored 113/5 by the end of the day, and India are leading by 451 runs.

To avoid the follow-on, Afghanistan need to score 364. With half the team already in the pavilion, it seems unlikely that Afghanistan will avoid the troublesome situation.